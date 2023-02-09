“Every time that I look in the mirror. All these lines in my face keep getting clearer. The past is gone. It went by like dusk to dawn…” Such profound musings from a then teenage Steven Tyler (of Aerosmith fame), who probably had a bigger issue with acne than wrinkles when he penned that tune. I love every lyric in that song and find it incredibly telling. Dream on.
With another birthday just days away, I, myself, see the lines in my face joined by bags under my eyes and skin slinking down my arms and wonder where did all the time go? When did these wrinkles become permanent fixtures? What happened to bouncing back? I attribute specific areas to events or children or work-related issues. “See that one right there? It appeared within days of my kid moving abroad for the first time. And this one, when I decided to work for a crazy person. And that one appeared right after a family reunion. Need I say more?”
Sure, there are readily available products and procedures that could erase or reduce or tighten this and that, but I have decided to embrace this evolution from firm to slack! For one thing, there are very few people I know who are aging the same way our grandparents, or even our parents, aged. It could be worse! We look so much better than our predecessors.
I was looking at a photo of my mother that was taken in 1988. She looks, well, elderly. She has white hair and age spots, and her frame is bending slightly. She is also, in that photo, the same age I will be in a week.
I do not mean to boast, but there is no way I look that old! Of course, her life and my life were very different. In many ways, times have changed. Modern conveniences make for an easier existence. I understand that. Though an argument could be made that the source of stress has merely shifted.
At any rate, I am jumping on the anti-shame about aging train. We need a societal shift, especially for women. A case in point followed this year’s Grammy Awards celebration. The media was all abuzz about how Madonna looked (which was, admittedly, shocking) with what appears to be plastic surgery gone wrong, while there was hardly a whisper over Smokey Robinson’s appearance. The octogenarian did not appear to be sporting any original parts, with a face so tight it is still possible to trace the tracks of his tears. (That is a lyric reference, people, look it up!)
I feel bad for those compelled to fight so hard against aging. It takes a ton of time, effort, and money to combat the inevitable failing body. I am not talking about diet or exercise. I am talking about injections and lotions and potions and surgery. I am not talking about procedures or parts replacements that improve the quality of your life. I am talking about the drastic measures taken to alter the appearance of years of living.
Sure, I am guilty of hiding the persistent grey hair, so maybe I am being a little hypocritical, but aside from this one indulgence, I say, “Bring it on.” I have lived a good life full of bad decisions and many of those poor choices are now reflected in my mirror.
Certainly, there is plenty to complain about. Each morning is a revelation as I inventory what parts are still working properly versus what muscle or joint is clamoring for attention. A couple of weeks ago, I lifted a half a case — a mere five reams of paper — from the back of an office supply store to the counter and then to my vehicle. The next day I felt like I had gone five rounds in a boxing ring. My muscles ached. I was sure I pinched a nerve! What? It took days for me to recover. Days.
It turns out all those years I spent at the gym strength training and stretching were of no long lasting benefit. The human body simply does not store fitness. In the realm of use it or lose it, it has all been lost. Time to begin again.
Because while I am not pro cosmetic alteration, I am pro doing what I can to prolong a good life.
The truth is, it is a privilege to grow old! The list of those I knew who never had this experience, has grown far too long for me to spend too much time complaining. Instead, I am going to focus on embracing what is left of this journey. I am committing to doing what it takes to live a good life, in spite of the rebelling vessel that carries me through each day.
Over the past year I gave my livelihood top billing over my life. The daily walk with my girlfriend became optional and then all but stopped. Taking time to exercise simply felt like one more thing I just didn’t have time to do. It is time to renew the ritual. I do spend some time in gratitude each morning. I journal. I sometimes, poorly, meditate. I plan to add some daily stretching and at some point, give those pathetic muscles a chance to regain their sense of pride. It’s time to say so long to saggy and hello to strong. It doesn’t take much, but it does take a regular commitment. For all I have put this body through, it’s the least I can do.
None of us know how long we will be in this realm and the challenge is to embrace each day. Find the things that bring you happiness and do those things as often as possible. Because you just never know (to finish off the Aerosmith reference) “maybe tomorrow the good Lord will take you away.” Whenever that day comes for me, I plan to have a smile on this wrinkled, saggy, baggy face. Dream on.
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com