“Every time that I look in the mirror. All these lines in my face keep getting clearer. The past is gone. It went by like dusk to dawn…” Such profound musings from a then teenage Steven Tyler (of Aerosmith fame), who probably had a bigger issue with acne than wrinkles when he penned that tune. I love every lyric in that song and find it incredibly telling. Dream on.

With another birthday just days away, I, myself, see the lines in my face joined by bags under my eyes and skin slinking down my arms and wonder where did all the time go? When did these wrinkles become permanent fixtures? What happened to bouncing back? I attribute specific areas to events or children or work-related issues. “See that one right there? It appeared within days of my kid moving abroad for the first time. And this one, when I decided to work for a crazy person. And that one appeared right after a family reunion. Need I say more?”

