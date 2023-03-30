Hollie Grimaldi Flores

My eldest sister, who lives in Nebraska, loves it when I write humorous stories. I love her dearly and want to please her so I have been thinking about what I could write about that would be amusing. And it’s coming. I know it is. But not this time around. There is nothing funny going on here. Though the month of April is sitting within spitting distance, I am listening to the sound of the plow moving snow to the side of the road. Outside, we are once again buried in about a foot of the wet, cold powder to which I have an unhealthy aversion. I do not feel happy. It feels a bit cruel.

But it is of little consequence to my physical well-being. I have shelter. I am sitting near a blazing fire. Dinner is in the oven. Once again, I am grateful for a stocked pantry and, for at least the time being, electricity. There is nothing life threatening going on here. There is nothing life threatening going on here. There is nothing life threatening going on here. Maybe if I say it enough times, it will settle into my bones.