My eldest sister, who lives in Nebraska, loves it when I write humorous stories. I love her dearly and want to please her so I have been thinking about what I could write about that would be amusing. And it’s coming. I know it is. But not this time around. There is nothing funny going on here. Though the month of April is sitting within spitting distance, I am listening to the sound of the plow moving snow to the side of the road. Outside, we are once again buried in about a foot of the wet, cold powder to which I have an unhealthy aversion. I do not feel happy. It feels a bit cruel.
But it is of little consequence to my physical well-being. I have shelter. I am sitting near a blazing fire. Dinner is in the oven. Once again, I am grateful for a stocked pantry and, for at least the time being, electricity. There is nothing life threatening going on here. There is nothing life threatening going on here. There is nothing life threatening going on here. Maybe if I say it enough times, it will settle into my bones.
There’s nothing to be done about bad weather.
There is not a thing I can do about it and that is part of the struggle. I like to think of myself as a problem solver and when there is nothing I can do to change an outcome, it does not sit well with me. It’s not just the snow causing unrest. I seem to be in a season of helplessness.
All around me, people I love are suffering and I am helpless to do anything to ease their pain. Boy, a medical degree would sure come in handy now! A family member is undergoing surgery to remove cancer. Another family member is going through chemotherapy to fight cancer. Yet another is in the midst of what is often described as “the long goodbye.” There is pain and suffering everywhere I turn.
Death reared its head quite unexpectedly to someone very dear. The pain and the grief of those left behind are palpable. I am unable to change any of it. All around me I have loved ones hurting deeply over much more serious matters and I sit here whining about bad weather. I feel embarrassed when I think about that truth.
I am a bystander as some of those I love most in this world suffer and grieve. I am not a physician or a therapist but I try to be a good friend. I can offer my support and condolences and share stories and memories. I can remind them of sunnier days and offer the hope of brighter times in the future. I can change nothing.
Life is full of challenges and if too much snow on the ground is as bad as it gets for me, I should consider myself blessed. I know it can always get worse and I know that the next shoe can drop at any moment.
What is important is that we hang on and remain hopeful. During this long dark period, I remain optimistic that as March turns to April, there will be brighter days ahead. The snow has now fallen on the daffodils, which is the precursor to a true spring in Nevada County. The rivers are running, and the reservoirs are full. All indications are pointing to a great summer – we just need to hang on a bit longer.
Holding onto the hope of a brighter tomorrow is the key. It is not always easy to find. I’m saddened by the senselessness of random violence, unimaginable suffering, and the unpredictable nature of life itself.
We just do not know who or where or when that terrible diagnosis or unexpected tragedy will knock on our own door. But we also do not know when the flip side will occur — a clean bill of health, a new relationship, a rewarding opportunity, an unexpected adventure.
Staying in the game is the only way to reap the rewards. I know that bad times will end, and better days will follow. When times are toughest, we can rely on others to give us strength when we cannot find it ourselves. That is the beauty of the human condition. And while time may not actually heal all wounds, the passing of time helps make even the deepest pain bearable.
The immediate forecast may be bleak with much more precipitation coming but I also know it will pass — eventually. The sun will come out and stay out. And I know I want to be around to watch this great mystery called life continue to unfold.
It is easy to get caught up in the minutia and let little things take up more space and energy than they should. And it’s okay to occasionally take the time to be sad, to grieve, to reflect, to cry and even rage. But it’s even more important to then pick yourself up and dust yourself off so you can begin again. On the darkest days, it’s important to remember to find even a sliver of light.
I know my complaints over cold temperatures and precipitation are embarrassingly first world. As I was writing this, the power went out. That is not funny, but it is ironic. I’ll just be sitting here, holding onto to this little thread of hope and focusing on brighter days.
