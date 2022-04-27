Hollie Grimaldi Flores: A requiem for Zoom

Am I the only person missing Zoom?

I will readily admit to being one who was becoming a little “burned out” on the video conferencing platform, but now that the in-person meeting is back in vogue, I can’t help but lament the loss of some of the advantages of the communication tool.

First, I have to rework my prep time. The beauty of the Zoom meeting is that it can happen anywhere. For me, anywhere — for the better part of two years — was my “home office,” also known as my living room. I set up my desk in a corner and would work and “meet” there daily. Sometimes I did change it up — mainly due to poor internet connectivity — and would move to the family room or to my husband’s desk in another part of the house, but for the most part, when it was time for a meeting, I would grab a cup of coffee and log in from a corner in my abode.

I was not alone. One of the fascinating parts of those meetings, at least initially, was checking out the background of fellow attendees. We all learned a bit more about each other and our lifestyles as we caught a glimpse into the otherwise private world of many of our colleagues. Bits of memorabilia, fascinating art, and all sorts of décor. On more than one occasion, I found myself daydreaming over a particular sofa or the way the sun came through the windows of one of the participants homes. Was that a peacock wandering past the window?

There were also the particularly private attendees, who never shared their actual location, but would instead utilize the virtual background feature with the Golden Gate Bridge or other exotic locations, or the more advanced custom tool, sharing a photo background of that time they went to Uganda or Bali or Ananda. And then there were those who simply blurred out their background or refused to use the video option altogether. I have to say, a bit of trust was lost with these folks. What were they trying to hide?

There was the period of location experimentation, where we tried our hand meeting outside, introduced professional lighting, and when travel began to pick up again, found the best area to set up in hotel rooms, on decks, and in lobbies. One lesson we all learned, for sure, is the importance of good lighting.

Many of us were also introduced to family pets we would not otherwise have had a chance to meet. No lack of cats trying to hijack the meeting! Dogs barking at passing neighbors, package delivers, etc. There were countless interruptions. “I’ll be right back” became more the norm than the exception. And, of course, we met the children! “Say hello to the nice lady on the computer screen.”

Getting ready for an early meeting could mean as little as 10 minutes of grooming, with a brush through my hair and teeth, a bit of makeup and throwing on a sweater over pajamas. Depending on the formality or familiarity with the group, any one of those elements might be bypassed completely. The “no makeup in a sweatshirt” meeting happened…a few times!

THE PLUSES

The pluses of Zoom were not limited to the convenience of not having to leave the house. I was also able to connect with friends from high school and became part of other online social groups without geographic limitation.

A local friend and I formed a consortium that initially met weekly. We worked to have a guest speak at each meeting and covered a variety of topics. In those early days of COVID, we covered subject matter from stress and isolation to how to cut your bangs (the short answer is: don’t!). As time went on, the group became smaller, more intimate, and ultimately, a gathering of my friends’ circle of friends, and members of her family. It was fun getting to know one another and sharing stories of surviving the pandemic. Over time, a bond developed with these women who hailed from Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Texas, and our little group in Northern California. But then life, at least work life, began to pick up for me and a scheduling conflict made it difficult for me to participate.

Recently, my friend let me know one of the ladies from this group was coming for a visit and invited me to meet for a drink to say hello. And here is my biggest Zoom revelation: Zoom (like any camera) makes many of us appear larger than life! I was coming out of the restroom of the establishment where our meeting was set and saw her across the room. I recognized her face, but I was nothing less than shocked at the tiny form that went with it! For two years I chatted with this person with a notion of her being a particular size, based on a primarily shoulders and up, vantage point. My brain had envisioned her much taller, and shall I say, more filled out? Before me was a petite, tiny version of the woman with whom I had developed a relationship! Honestly, I was astonished!

And that experience has made me wonder what size people might be thinking is me? If my Zoom physique came across as disproportionally as this lady, then I want to meet them all. See how much smaller I am in real life? Finally, a weight loss plan that really works!

As with many other online organizers, my co-founder of “The Ladies Room” has announced the folding of this group. Other meetings have returned to in person and though I am happy to be able to enjoy multiple conversations at once and to give hugs again, I ask for patience, as I remember to give myself enough time to shower, dress, groom and find my way to your location. If it’s our first non-Zoom time together, I hope you recognize me, as I may appear smaller than you had imagined.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at http://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com