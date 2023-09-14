Hollie Grimaldi Flores

Hollie Grimaldi Flores

 File photo

Saturday, September 2, 2023, I woke up to the pinging of some back and forth in a group text letting me know the amazing Jimmy Buffett had died. One friend joked, “Did he step on a pop top?” referencing a lyric from his hit song, “Margaritaville.” I did not think it was funny.

I went to the kitchen and began making coffee and inexplicably, began to weep. “This is silly,” I thought to myself. Crying over the death of a stranger, but I could not stop sobbing, and soon realized he was no stranger. I, along with millions of others, had lost a cultural icon. The music and all that came with being a Parrothead (as his fan base famously call themselves) had just suffered an unexpected and tragic loss.