Zoom Workshop on After-Death Care in the home

Full Circle of Living and Dying volunteer End-of-Life Doulas will present an introduction to after-death care and preparing the body to lie in honor in the home. The Zoom will take place Thursday, April 28, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Caring for the deceased body after death is rooted in the human condition; the desire to honor the dead and allow mourning to occur naturally. Humans have always cared for their dead through rituals based in sacred and spiritual values and practicality.

In this presentation, you will learn about the practicalities of washing and preparing the body for in-home viewing and the inevitable disposition of the body after death-basic how-to steps from once death occurs all the way through preparing the body to lie in honor to the final goodbye. There will be time for questions and discussion. Keep posted for a future in person workshop.

See Eventbright page for full details.

For more information, visit http://www.fullcirclelivingdyingcollective.com/

Source: Full Circle of Living and Dying