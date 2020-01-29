Yuba-Sutter groups organize fundraiser to help pay for costly medication

YUBA CITY — Jim Leonard has been serving the Yuba-Sutter community for years as a full-time volunteer, helping to feed the many homeless in need throughout the area.

So when word got out that he was in need of some costly medication, several local community groups stepped up to help by organizing a fundraiser.

“I am just emotionally overwhelmed,” said Leonard at the event. “I never expected anything like this. We are blessed to live in a community that loves to help.”

At New Earth Market on Saturday, the fundraiser was organized by St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Kiwanis Early Risers Yuba City, the 4G Foundation and Slice of Respect.

“Jim deserves it,” said Jim King, of Rolling Stone and founder of Slice of Respect. “He has been so giving for so many years – winter, summer, whenever. He is out there.”

For the fundraiser, King worked with members of members of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church to prepare 400 gourmet pizzas. He also debuted Slice of Respect’s new barbecue rig, which Jerry Handy, founder of the 4G Foundation, and members of the Kiwanis Early Risers Yuba City used to grill up 100 whole tri-tips and 24 racks of ribs.

With less than an hour to go during the three-hour event, Tom Walther, a Kiwanis Early Risers Yuba City board member, said the tri-tip and ribs were almost gone and more than 300 pizzas had been sold.

Walther said he walked into Saturday’s event with more than $7,500 in donations and expected to far exceed the original goal of $10,000 by the end of the day.

“I’m guessing we will have closer to $15,000,” said Walther.

According to King, sponsors and donors funded all of the supplies for the fundraiser so 100% of the proceeds from the event will go towards covering Leonard’s medical expenses.

