Volunteers needed for free 2-day health clinic

Dental cavities and gum problems are the most prevalent disease condition of humankind, imposing significant burden at all life stages, from childhood to adulthood. After years of working with patients and listening to their needs, you realize that the work we do as dentists not only helps to solve the immediate oral problem but keep our patients away from pain or discomfort, promotes self confidence, enables social interactions and facilitates chewing and speaking. Oral health has a great impact in the quality of life for all of us.

Many members of our community struggle with maintaining oral health due to inaccessibility to care. As health care providers, with just a few hours of work, we have the opportunity to improve the lives and well-being of these community members. It can be difficult to find time in our already busy schedules to volunteer, but providing care to those in need can also be incredibly rewarding and improve the overall health of our community. If you would like to be involved in a wonderful and perhaps life changing opportunity, please consider volunteering in the Grass Valley Free 2-day Health Clinic, Jan. 11 and 12, 2020.

About united way

United Way of Nevada County is hosting a California CareForce free 2-day health clinic on Jan. 11 and 12 next year. Anyone who needs medical, dental or vision care can be seen during this great event. It takes a great deal of volunteers to make this care available to those who need it the most. The clinic will be held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Visit http://www.uwnc.org/health-clinic for more information.