Vitamin D’s benefits in boosting immunity

A retrospective Israeli study, published February 2022, examined the relationship between pre-infection serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and disease severity and mortality due to SARS-CoV-2. The study found that a patient’s history of vitamin D deficiency is a “predictive-risk-factor” associated with poorer COVID-19 clinical disease course and mortality during hospitalization. In addition, hospitalized COVID-19 patients have comparatively lower mean and median levels of 25(OH)D than the general population and COVID-19 outpatients.

Vitamin D has been recognized for its role in bone health. Low levels are associated with autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular and infectious diseases. Meta-analyses of randomized controlled trials conducted between 2007 and 2020 suggest vitamin D supplementation reduced the risk of acute respiratory infection. Studies also demonstrate a potential correlation between low vitamin D status and both increased risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 and poorer clinical outcomes.

Older age is associated with both vitamin D deficiency and poorer COVID-19 outcomes. COVID-19 severity was correlated to a lesser extent with vitamin D deficiency in those under 50 years of age.

Possibly the greatest benefit from vitamin D supplementation could occur in vitamin D insufficient individuals who take vitamin D prophylactically as a preventive measure. Other studies have demonstrated that residents of a long-term care facility who took vitamin D supplementation had a much lower risk of dying from COVID-19. Once vitamin D insufficient individuals develop COVID-19, the benefits may be less significant.

There is a known association between low vitamin D levels and an increased risk of acquiring influenza and respiratory viruses. Other risk factors associated with low vitamin D levels are obesity, hypertension (high blood pressure) and diabetes. These co-morbidities also factor into severe COVID illness and death.





We need the natural vitamin D that only sunlight and animal sources (animals exposed to sunlight and a diet of grass) can provide. Eggs from pastured hens raised in natural sunlight on a diet of bugs, seeds and vegetation have three to six times more vitamin D than hens raised indoors. Eating just two pastured eggs a day may provide 63-126% of the daily RDA.

Vitamin K-2 assists vitamin D assimilation into the cell. Food products from grass fed animals also contain vitamin K-2, as do fermented foods such as kimchi and natto miso.

THE IMPORTANCE OF VITAMIN D In her book, “Primal Body, Primal Mind,” Nora Gedgaudas, CNS, CNT, suggests vitamin D could be the single most important vitamin for our overall health and is probably the most important antioxidant in the body. Vitamin D lowers the risk of all cancers, including skin cancers. It boosts the immune system and helps prevent autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, prevents cardiovascular disease, Parkinson’s, and both Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes. As we are learning, these co-morbidities contribute to most hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. Vitamin D is found almost exclusively in the flesh and fats of grass-fed animals and wild-caught fish. The diet of our ancestors included up to 4000 IU or more of vitamin D daily. The recommended daily allowance (RDA) of 400 IU is below the cellular requirements to maintain health.

During this time of increased COVID variants, supplementing with vitamin D3 + K-2, vitamin C, and zinc + quercetin may help boost immunity. Ask your doctor to screen for vitamin D insufficiency and supplementation. Dosing recommendations for vitamin D supplementation vary widely, and may be determined in part by one’s baseline vitamin D level. The optimal target vitamin D level is >50 ng/ml. At this level the risk of dying from COVID-19 is extremely low.

Sources referenced here can be found in online version of this article at TheUnion.com.

Pauli Halstead is the author of “Primal Cuisine: Cooking for the Paleo Diet” and Joy Brann, MPH, works in health education and policy