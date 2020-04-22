Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Drill scheduled today

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is simulating a high surge drill of about 50 symptomatic people today. This provides an excellent opportunity to test the hospital’s capabilities to move an influx of patients through outdoor tents and into the facility. The drill and simulations are planned for 10 a.m. to noon today and community members are likely to see a lot of activity on the hospital campus during this time.

Volunteers a valuable resource

This week is National Volunteer Appreciation Week. Hospital staff are expressing their appreciation to their volunteers and Hospital Auxiliary, all of whom work hard throughout the year. Additionally, many community members are finding ways to help out while sheltering-in-place.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Every person counts

Amidst this health crisis, the 2020 Census has begun and California remains committed to its goal of a complete count to ensure communities get their fair share of funding for programs like emergency services, public education, affordable housing, and roads. Every person counted brings $10,000 back in to the community — it’s important that every adult, child, and baby gets counted. To complete Census information from the safety of home, visit http://www.my2020census.gov.

Caring for those with dementia

If you are a caregiver of someone dealing with Alzheimer’s or dementia during this unprecedented time, you can help your loved one by using some basic communication techniques such as talking about one thing at a time, don’t quibble, use nonverbal cues and have patience. Remember to remain calm, and speak clearly in a warm, natural voice because someone with dementia is very sensitive to agitation in others.

Also remember that a loved one struggling with dementia may need to be reminded about basic hygiene. They may have difficulty remembering safeguard procedures such as wearing masks, washing hands, sanitizing areas of the house, etc. Consider placing signs in the bathroom to remind your love one to wash his or her hands with soap for 20 seconds.

Hospital employees extended their gratitude to KFC this week. The fast food establishment provided meals to staff, and Shark Energy drink offered beverages.