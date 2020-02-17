United Way celebrates 59K in prescription drug savings

United Way of Nevada County announced that Nevada County residents have saved over $59,000 on their prescription medications in 2019, thanks to its partnership with FamilyWize, an organization focused on improving the health and well-being of individuals, families and communities.

Through this partnership, the United Way Worldwide has helped promote the free, easy to use FamilyWize Prescription Discount Card, which has helped more than 15 million Americans save more than $1.7 billion on their prescriptions.

“People should never have to choose between putting food on the table or taking their prescription medication,” said Megan Timpany, CEO of United Way of Nevada County, “That’s why we formed a partnership with FamilyWize. Their free prescription discount card can reduce the costs of prescriptions for anyone who uses it. It’s an extremely valuable resource that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, should use.”

The FamilyWize card immediately lowers the cost of prescription medications by an average of 45% percent for people with and without insurance. Just by presenting the FamilyWize card or mobile app at their local pharmacy, people can save on the cost of their medicine, with no strings attached. The five local pharmacies that accept FamiliWize are CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Raley’s and Kmart.

“We’re excited to see the people of Nevada County realize the benefits of our prescription discount card,” said Vickie Nisbet, Director of Community Relations at FamilyWize. “We hope that they continue to use the card and share it with others, as it can provide a significant savings.” Since the partnership with FamilyWize was formed, United Way of Nevada County has helped save individuals over $819,000.00 in prescription costs.

The Free FamilyWize Prescription Discount Card may be used by anyone: uninsured, insured, and even people with Medicaid or Medicare. The use of the card is unlimited, does not require any personal information from the user and has no eligibility criteria.

To take advantage of the savings that FamilyWize offers, consumers can print a card from FamilyWize.org, can call 530-274-8111 to arrange to pick one up at our office, or request a card be mailed to them, or download the free FamilyWize app.

About FamilyWize

Since 2005, FamilyWize has helped over 15 million Americans live healthier lives by saving them more than $1.7 billion on prescription medications. By aggregating large groups of patients, FamilyWize advocates and negotiates for deep discounts on prescription medications which it then passes on in full to patients. FamilyWize partners with some of the most respected community groups and health care providers in the country, including United Way Worldwide, National Council for Behavioral Health, Mental Health America, and American Heart Association, among thousands of other community organizations.