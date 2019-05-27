Tracy Lease: Mindfulness: Brain-training for happier, healthier Lives

Would you like to release stress or possibly prevent a relapse into depression? Do you struggle with premenstrual syndrome or hot flashes? Mindfulness may help you or your loved ones while also making you less dependent on expensive medications or visits to the doctor.

According to Dr. Marlynn Wei, contributing editor to the Harvard Health Blog, “Stress-related health problems are responsible for up to 80% of visits to the doctor and account for the third-highest health care expenditures, behind only heart disease and cancer.” If we can lower stress levels, we may lower healthcare costs. Studies show that mindfulness reduces stress levels.

According to Carolyn Schatz, former editor of Harvard Women’s Health Watch, mindfulness is getting attention, “because it seems to help with so many physical and psychological problems—like high blood pressure, chronic pain, psoriasis, sleep trouble, anxiety, and depression. It’s also been shown to boost immune function and stop binge eating.”

This list would be enough to convince me to give mindfulness a try.

Sitting in a quiet space in a comfortable position focusing on the breath for even five minutes a day is a start.

I began attempting meditation when my 20-year-old son was still a baby. My mind would jump from thought to thought and I kept trying to clear all the thoughts away. I would end my practice frustrated with myself. Why was my mind so wild? What was wrong with me? Then I started reading about mindfulness and realized my mind was allowed to jump around and my job was to watch it. As a witness, I could sit back and view these whirling thoughts, pay attention to my breath, feel into sensations. I was so relieved.

Mindfulness is a practice of paying attention in the moment without judgment. Those who practice can pay attention to their breath, sounds, other sensations, thoughts, or emotions. In the beginning, we pick one focus.

Most people start with the breath, watching waves of breath wash in and out of the body while noticing sensations associated with breathing. Some people may prefer to focus on sound, hearing a bird outside or their stomach rumble.

In mindfulness practice we learn to become aware without judgment. When our mind wanders away into the past or into a fantasy, we bring it back to the breath, to sound, again and again — with kindness.

That part has been hard for me — not getting mad at myself when my mind wanders. And I now realize, even if my mind gets lost in thoughts for part of the practice, I still feel more at ease when I am through. And slowly, with patience, my concentration is improving too.

Neurobiologist Dr. Sarah Lazar explains that when someone is angry their neurons fire in a specific way. When we change our behavior, we change how the neurons fire. Mindfulness meditation is a behavior. We are training the brain to behave differently.

Recent research shows that mindfulness practice changes the physical structure of the brain. Dr. Lazar describes one study that compares meditators to people relaxing. The meditating brain has a larger Insula. This area of the brain governs awareness of internal sensations, noticing when we are hungry, noticing our heart rate. Lazar goes on to say the Insula is also involved in facial recognition of the emotions of others. So, developing our capacity to feel into ourselves also may help us better tune into others.

Studies have shown several other areas of the brain grow during mindfulness practice. For example: areas in charge of cognitive flexibility, planning, problem solving, and emotion regulation develop.

Meanwhile the amygdala, known as our brain’s “fight or flight” center decreases in brain cell volume after mindfulness practice. As people feel less fearful and anxious, this area of the brain shrinks.

I like the idea of a world where all of us feel less anxious, more at peace, a world where we are healthier in mind and body and have fewer healthcare costs. Sitting in a quiet space in a comfortable position focusing on the breath for even five minutes a day is a start. Just remember to be kind to yourself when your mind wanders, gently refocusing.

There are also ways to practice during the day. We can tune into the breath when stopped at red lights or waiting in lines. We can pay full attention when brushing teeth or preforming other mundane tasks, aware of sensations, thoughts and emotions. Even when waking in the morning or before going to sleep at night we can take a few mindful breaths—training and reshaping our brains.

Tracy Lease, owner & director of Full Life Yoga Studio has a passion for teaching Yoga, Pilates and Mindfulness. An Experienced Registered Yoga Teacher and PMA Certified Pilates Teacher, she can be reached at tracy@fulllifeyogastudio.com