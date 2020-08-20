Third person dies from COVID-19 in Nevada County

A third person has died from COVID-19 in Nevada County, officials said.

The elderly person became ill from the coronavirus, which was associated with an outbreak in an assisted living facility. The county’s Public Health Department isn’t releasing the name of the facility. All three of the county’s deaths have been elderly people, said Taylor Wolfe, an administrative analyst with the county.

The county on Thursday reached a total of 399 coronavirus cases, an increase of five from the previous day.

Western county had 229 cases, and eastern county 170. There were 64 active cases on Thursday, an increase of four from the day before. There have been 332 recoveries.

No one was hospitalized locally Thursday with the coronavirus, records show.

Of the 15,644 tests performed locally, 2.6% of people have tested positive.

Nationwide, there were 5,506,929 total cases, and 172,416 deaths, the CDC states.

