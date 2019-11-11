Taking health and climate change personally: Forum at Nevada Theatre Nov. 13

Are you aware that climate change is now considered a public health emergency? Four concerned Nevada County physicians will present a forum on the public health impacts of climate change at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Nevada Theatre. A $5 donation is requested. For more info see https://www.ncclimateactionnow.org/

Submitted by Dr. Jeff Kane