Sponsored: Women and heart disease—What every woman needs to know

In the United States, heart disease is the leading cause of death among women, claiming the life of an American woman every 80 seconds.
But the American Heart Association says rather than being afraid, women need to be informed: The AHA says the more women know about heart disease, the better chance they have of beating it. In fact, about 80% of cardiovascular disease may be prevented through education and action.
One of the first things experts want women to understand is that they are more likely than men to have “silent” heart disease, meaning that they don't have symptoms. Also, health care providers may not recognize heart disease in women because women's symptoms may be different from men's symptoms.
In addition, women are more likely than men to have certain types of heart disease that can be harder to diagnose. This delay in diagnosis may mean a delay in treatment that could help prevent serious problems, including heart attack.
To prevent those delays, experts encourage women to understand their personal risk for heart disease. This includes risk factors that can be managed through lifestyle changes and with your doctor’s help, including high blood pressure; smoking; high blood cholesterol; lack of regular activity; obesity or being overweight; and diabetes.
In addition, we all have risk factors that can’t be controlled or changed, including age, gender, genetics, race, and having had a previous stroke or heart attack.
For women, there are also additional risk factors that can increase your chances of developing heart disease. These include menopause; polycystic ovarian syndrome; autoimmune disorders; a history of adverse pregnancy outcomes, including premature delivery and pregnancy induced hypertension; premature menopause; early puberty; and depression.
Women are encouraged to discuss their risk factors with their doctor, particularly the risk factors unique to women. Knowing your personal risk for heart disease can help you and your doctor to recognize signs and symptoms early.
It is also important for women to understand that symptoms of heart attack can be very different than in men. The AHA says that while the most common symptom in both men and women is chest pain, women are more likely to experience lesser-known symptoms as well.
Heart attack symptoms in women can include:
- Chest pain (although not always)
- Pain or pressure in the lower chest or upper abdomen
- Jaw, neck or upper back pain
- Nausea or vomiting
- Shortness of breath
- Fainting
- Indigestion
- Extreme fatigue
The AHA says women who think they’re healthy frequently misinterpret the symptoms of a heart attack because they don’t think it could happen to them. Many women who experience a heart attack initially blame the symptoms on acid reflux, the flu or normal aging.
Experts urge women to have any questionable symptoms investigated by a health care provider immediately.
Beyond understanding your risk factors and knowing symptoms, experts agree that the next best thing you can do to prevent heart disease is to make a few small but significant lifestyle changes. These include:
- If you smoke, quit.
- If you are not exercising most days of the week, start. This should include some activity that raises your heart rate as well as muscle-toning exercises like resistance training and/or weightlifting.
- Improve your diet by increasing whole foods (fruits, vegetables and whole grains), while decreasing processed foods, sugar, and red meats.
- Look for opportunities to reduce your stress.
For help with any of these changes, talk to your health care provider. Help is available and can make all the difference when it comes to preventing heart disease.