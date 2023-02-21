Sponsored: Women and heart disease—What every woman needs to know

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women, but 80% of all cardiovascular disease can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes — including reducing stress and increasing regular exercise through activities like yoga.

In the United States, heart disease is the leading cause of death among women, claiming the life of an American woman every 80 seconds.

But the American Heart Association says rather than being afraid, women need to be informed: The AHA says the more women know about heart disease, the better chance they have of beating it. In fact, about 80% of cardiovascular disease may be prevented through education and action.

