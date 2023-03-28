Sponsored: Unregulated herbal supplement causes growing concern

Kratom is an herbal supplement that is legal and readily available, but it is unregulated and can cause addiction, withdrawal symptoms and overdose. 

 

    It’s an herbal supplement that many people have never heard of, yet an estimated two million Americans use it. It’s legal and readily available, but it is addictive, unregulated and known to cause potentially life-threatening side effects. The supplement is kratom and health care providers here in Nevada County are growing increasingly concerned about it. 

    “Kratom use is becoming more prevalent in Nevada County and surrounding counties,” says Rebecca Jones, Substance Use Disorder Counselor, Western Sierra Medical Clinic (WSMC). “Patients are now seeking medical help through WSMC and are joining our MAT [Medication-Assisted Treatment] programs for assistance with kratom misuse. We are finding patients having as much difficulty discontinuing use of kratom as they are with heroin or other similar opioids.” 

