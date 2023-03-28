Sponsored: Unregulated herbal supplement causes growing concern

It’s an herbal supplement that many people have never heard of, yet an estimated two million Americans use it. It’s legal and readily available, but it is addictive, unregulated and known to cause potentially life-threatening side effects. The supplement is kratom and health care providers here in Nevada County are growing increasingly concerned about it.
“Kratom use is becoming more prevalent in Nevada County and surrounding counties,” says Rebecca Jones, Substance Use Disorder Counselor, Western Sierra Medical Clinic (WSMC). “Patients are now seeking medical help through WSMC and are joining our MAT [Medication-Assisted Treatment] programs for assistance with kratom misuse. We are finding patients having as much difficulty discontinuing use of kratom as they are with heroin or other similar opioids.”
Nathan Claydon, MD, Chief of Hospital Medicine at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, says he too has treated patients for kratom use and has similar concerns.
“While the number of scientific studies on kratom is increasing, the exponential rise in kratom use across the country is cause for great concern in the medical community,” says Dr. Claydon. “Indeed, we have seen several people admitted to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital recently for both suspected kratom overdose and for withdrawal symptoms.”
The fact that kratom is not regulated contributes to the challenges.
“Because kratom is not federally regulated, no government body checks or guarantees the quality and safety of kratom products purchased in the U.S., including online,” explains Karen Walker, Physician Assistant and MAT provider, Western Sierra Medical Clinic.
The providers agree that kratom has become increasingly popular and misused.
“You can easily purchase it, without a prescription, over the counter in most states from local smoke shops and/or online if you are above the age of 21,” says Walker. “There is no limit on the amount of kratom a person can buy, and it can be bought as often as someone wants.”
Kratom comes from a tree native to Southeast Asia. The leaves of the tree can be chewed. Dry kratom can be brewed in a tea or swallowed and the extract can make a liquid product.
Kratom produces similar effects to opioids or stimulants when ingested. While some people use kratom for the high, others use it to manage opioid withdrawal symptoms and cravings, or for pain, fatigue and mental health problems.
“Kratom use appears to coincide with the ongoing opiate epidemic,” says Dr. Claydon. “Kratom is reportedly used to counteract the effects of opiate withdrawal, although there are much safer and more effective options available in Nevada County, such as buprenorphine, which is becoming increasingly available, particularly through one of our excellent medication assisted treatment (MAT) centers in the area.”
The National Institute on Drug Abuse has received reports of serious effects related to kratom, including psychiatric, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and respiratory problems. Other side effects include weight loss, dry mouth, chills, nausea, vomiting, liver damage, muscle pain, dizziness, drowsiness, hallucinations, depression, respiratory depression, coma, and death.
“Kratom can be addictive, cause physical dependence, and produce withdrawal symptoms when discontinued,” Jones says. “People think that because it is plant-based, it is natural and safe. And because it is easily obtained online and in smoke shops, users think it a benign substance.”
Making the product even more dangerous is the fact that the amount of the active ingredient can vary, which makes it hard for users to truly gauge the effects the drug will produce.
Kratom users may go through withdrawal symptoms similar to those produced when abruptly stopping use of opioids like heroin or fentanyl. Kratom overdose symptoms include tachycardia [fast heart rate], somnolence [sleepiness], respiratory depression [slow, shallow breaths], or even seizures.
“People use kratom without knowing the risks involved,” Jones says. “Kratom ads appear on social media sites such as Facebook that extol the benefits of the drug and how it can be the ‘new coffee’ in the workplace. The ease of obtaining the substance in unlimited quantities without regulations is becoming increasingly worrisome.”
Dr. Claydon agrees and says, “As a hospital-based internal medicine physician with experience in substance use disorder, I would recommend exercising caution when considering the use of kratom.”
For anyone currently using kratom, Rebecca Jones, Substance Use Disorder Counselor, Western Sierra Medical Clinic, recommends working with a licensed medical provider to seek alternative treatment options for management of health conditions. If you have become physically dependent on kratom, consider going through a MAT (Medication Assisted Treatment) program to safely discontinue use of this product. Western Sierra Medical Clinic (530-274-9762) has locations in Grass Valley and Auburn that offer MAT programs, which include SUD (substance use disorder) counseling and can help patients with substance misuse, including kratom.
Jones also recommends that anyone who uses kratom have naloxone (Narcan) on hand. Naloxone is available for free without a prescription at Western Sierra Medical Clinic and at the Nevada County Public Health and Behavioral Health departments.
To learn more about how to get naloxone (Narcan) at no charge, visit the Nevada County Public Health website at nevadacountyca. gov/2861/naloxone.
Naloxone is a drug used to reverse an opioid overdose, including overdoses due to fentanyl.