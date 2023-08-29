Sponsored: Supporting those living with chronic illness—Community collaborative brings return of vital service

Palliative care can play a vital role for people facing a chronic illness or disease, helping with symptom relief, medication management, and the mental health issues that often arise. Locally, a new collaborative is ensuring that palliative care is once again available for those diagnosed with cancer in our community. 

For someone living with a serious illness, managing symptoms, side effects and the impact the illness has on their quality of life can be overwhelming. Addressing issues that arise with medications or finding support for mental health issues can feel impossible. Often these problems simply go unaddressed.

That is where palliative care can help.

