Sponsored: Simple is better: Better nutrition begins with fresh, whole foods

Most of us know that one of the key ingredients to better health is a better diet. Eating healthy is known to help prevent chronic diseases, including heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and certain cancers. Yet, the diets of most Americans are woefully inadequate.
The Centers for Disease Control reports that nine out of ten Americans consume too much sodium; nine out of ten do not eat enough fruits or vegetables; and roughly half of all adults (and 60% of kids) consume at least one sugary drink every day.
The CDC says there are many reasons for our poor nutritional habits. When healthy options are not available, people may settle for foods that are higher in calories and lower in nutritional value. In addition, people in low-income communities and some racial and ethnic groups often lack access to convenient places that offer affordable, healthier foods.
March is National Nutrition Month — a great time to identify ways we can incorporate better nutrition into our daily habits. The CDC says a good first step is to look for opportunities to reduce how often you consume heavily processed foods, including canned soups, sauce mixes, chips and crackers, and frozen meals.
For many people, the reliance on processed foods stems from convenience and cost. It can seem cheaper and easier to eat heavily processed food, like what we find in fast food restaurants or in the center aisles at our grocery stores. And fresh produce and whole foods, when not purchased strategically, can be expensive.
Fortunately, there are steps you can take to make healthy food both affordable and convenient. First and foremost, when it comes to price, it matters both where and when you shop. Do some comparison shopping at local grocery stores and farmers markets.
See where produce is most affordable and who has which items on sale that week. Try to purchase fruits and vegetables that are in-season. They will be more affordable and better tasting.
Studying the weekly sale flyers for your local market can help you plan your menu, particularly when it comes to produce and lean meats that are on sale. If the price is really good, consider stocking up and freezing it for later use.
If fresh produce isn’t an option, consider frozen or canned fruits and vegetables. They are typically less expensive and have a long shelf-life. Just be sure that canned fruit is in 100% fruit juice and that vegetables have “low sodium” or “no salt added” on the label.
In addition to fruits and vegetables, whole grains are an important — and affordable — part of a healthy diet. Whole grains like barley, brown rice, oats and quinoa are all a great source of nutrients at relatively low cost.
The key is to buy grains in their original form (not processed or with added salts and flavors) and then cook them yourself. For added convenience, many grains can be cooked in advance and simply reheated or eaten cold like a salad.
Snack food can be another food that, while convenient, is actually a nutritional and budgetary landmine. Rather than buying individual-sized yogurts, buy large tubs and mix in your own fruits, nuts or granola.
For trail mix, purchase nuts, dried fruit and whole grain pretzels or cereal in bulk and package individually. Air popped popcorn and whole, fresh fruits and berries in season also tend to cost less compared to pre-packaged items.
When it comes to shifting your diet away from highly processed foods, the key is to keep it simple: Buy fresh, whole foods and prepare them yourself. It will taste better, be easier on your budget, and be good for your health.
Create a smarter grocery list
Good nutrition starts at the grocery store. And our grocery shopping should start with list — using a list helps ensure we get what we need and what we will use and can help prevent impulse purchases that may not align with a healthier diet. Keep your list focused on healthful ingredients based on foods from the five food groups: fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and low-fat or fat-free dairy foods.
- Produce: Buying a variety of colors can help ensure you eat a variety of nutrients.
- Grains: Choose mostly whole-grain versions of bread, cereal, rice and pasta, like 100% whole-wheat bread, oatmeal, shredded wheat, brown rice and whole-wheat spaghetti. You can save time with quick-cook grains like quinoa or rice.
- Dairy: Select low-fat and fat-free versions of milk, yogurt and cheese. Compare added sugar levels in yogurt products and choose those with lower amounts.
- Protein: Choose lean meats, skinless poultry, fatty fish (salmon, tuna or sardines), and plant proteins like nuts, seeds, nut butters, beans, peas and lentils.
- Oils: For cooking and baking, choose a liquid vegetable oil like olive, canola, corn, cottonseed safflower, soybean or sunflower oil. Oils contain less saturated fat than solid fats like butter and lard.