Sponsored: Simple is better: Better nutrition begins with fresh, whole foods

Simple is better: Better nutrition begins with fresh, whole foods

Reducing our consumption of highly processed foods can help to improve our overall nutrition. One strategy to do that is to focus on shopping the outer edges of the grocery store, where you will find fresh produce and meats.

Most of us know that one of the key ingredients to better health is a better diet. Eating healthy is known to help prevent chronic diseases, including heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and certain cancers. Yet, the diets of most Americans are woefully inadequate.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that nine out of ten Americans consume too much sodium; nine out of ten do not eat enough fruits or vegetables; and roughly half of all adults (and 60% of kids) consume at least one sugary drink every day. 

