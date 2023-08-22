Sponsored: Set your child on the path to success this school year

Although it still feels like summer outside right now, ask any family with young children and they’ll tell you: Back to school time is here.
Because the start of a new school season can cause some degree of stress for most kids and parents, the American Academy of Pediatrics is sharing their best tips with us this year.
The AAP points out that buying the right school supplies and having a fresh outfit is not the only, or the most important, way to set up your child for school success. It takes some planning and some work on the part of both the parent and the child.
“It’s common for children to have a few jitters about those first few days back to school or in class with a new teacher or classmates,” said Sara Bode, MD, FAAP, chair of the AAP Council on School Health. “This may happen at any age. Families can reassure their child that others feel the same way. It might help to rehearse heading into the new situation. You can ask your child or teen what they are worried about and help them problem-solve ways to master the new situation.”
Here are 12 tips from the AAP to help your child start their school year off right:
Get a physical: If your child has not had a well-child check in the last year, schedule a physical as soon as possible. This will also be needed if he or she plans to play sports.
Set screen rules: The start of a new school year is a good time to have a conversation with your child about how they use social media and screen time. Know that what worked for them in the past may need to be adjusted as they get older and mature. The AAP offers resources on social media use, digital technology and youth mental health at aap.org/socialmedia. The AAP also provides a Family Media Plan to help families make technology work in their homes.
Be a safe space: Talk to your child now to ensure they feel safe coming to you later in the school year if issues arise. The AAP points out that kids often avoid talking about touchy subjects, especially if they expect to be judged, lectured or punished. If you haven't already made this clear, affirm that your child can tell you anything.
Eat breakfast: Studies show that children who eat a nutritious breakfast function better. They do better in school and have better concentration and more energy. Some schools provide breakfast for children; if yours does not, make sure they eat a breakfast at home that contains some protein. If your child does not have time to eat, send them to school with a grab and go snack like a granola bar.
Schedule appropriate care: The AAP reminds parents that during early and middle childhood, children need supervision. A responsible adult should be available to get them ready and off to school in the morning and supervise them after school until you return home from work. If a family member will care for your child, communicate the need to follow consistent rules set by the parent regarding schedules, discipline and homework.
Get sleep: Getting enough sleep is critical for a child to be successful in school. Children who do not get enough sleep have difficulty concentrating and learning. Set a consistent bedtime for your child and stick with it every night. Have your child turn off electronic devices well before bedtime.
Have a homework space: Create an environment that is homework-friendly starting at a young age. Children need a consistent workspace in their bedroom or another part of the home that is quiet, without distractions, and promotes study. Schedule ample time and space for homework. Build this time into choices about participating in after school activities.
Eliminate distractions: Establish a household rule that the TV and other electronic distractions stay off during homework time. Supervise computer and internet use.
Be organized: Some children need extra help organizing their homework. Checklists, timers, and parental supervision can help overcome homework problems.
Get help: If your child is struggling with a particular subject, speak with their teacher for recommendations on how to help your child at home or at school. If you have concerns about the assignments your child is receiving, talk with their teacher.
Seek out special services: If you believe your child would benefit from special education services, submit a request to your school for an Individualized Education Program evaluation. Your pediatrician can help draft a letter of this request.
Call your pediatrician if you have any concerns about your child, including changes in mental or behavioral health.
If you have specific concerns about your child’s mental or physical health, be sure to share them with your pediatrician. Look for any notable changes in sleep, weight, eating habits or other everyday patterns. The AAP reminds you that your pediatrician is here to help.