Sponsored: Serving the community—Celebrating Hospital Auxiliary during Volunteer Week

This week is National Volunteer Week — a time to celebrate the countless volunteers who contribute their time, energy and expertise to improve their communities and support their neighbors.
Here in Nevada County, a team of dedicated volunteers has been making a difference in the lives of residents for 65 years: The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Auxiliary provides services to hospital patients, staff, and the community. They have been volunteering alongside doctors, nurses, and administration staff since 1958.
Since its inception, the Auxiliary has provided more than one million volunteer service hours and has raised nearly $2 million dollars.
Auxiliary members fill many roles at the hospital. There are five service areas throughout the hospital that the members serve on a regularly scheduled basis. Auxiliary members may provide support and listen to patients and staff, but they do not provide any patient care.
Members say the service is gratifying. Their work serves an important purpose for the hospital’s patients and staff.
“I am most proud of the wonderful kindness and compassion shown by our volunteers to our patients and their families,” says Sue Scardina, Hospital Auxiliary President. “In addition, I am proud of the contribution of work the Auxiliary does in the hospital. We have volunteers who work their shifts in the Emergency Department, in the Gift Shop, on the Nursing floor, in the Infusion Center, at the Outpatient reception desk and the Main Lobby reception desk. The staff of the hospital often tell us how much they appreciate what we contribute to patient care.”
The Auxiliary operates the Pine Tree Gift Shop, in the SNMH Main Lobby, which provides staff and community customers with year-round gifts, See’s candy, and holiday items. The profits from the Gift Shop enable the Auxiliary to donate funds to support the purchase of direct patient care items needed by the hospital.
“I am proud of the wonderful fundraising done by the Auxiliary,” Scardina says. “The Auxiliary funds go to purchase patient care equipment. We also donate to the Hospital Foundation’s fundraising efforts.”
This is Scardina’s second term as Auxiliary President. Volunteering with the Auxiliary was natural for Scardina, following a 30-plus year career in health care in the Bay Area.
“I was employed for 21 years for O’Connor Hospital as a Patient Advocate and 10 years at Stanford Hospital as Patient Coordinator in Senior Adult Care Services,” Scardina recalls. “I relocated to Penn Valley in 2014 after recovering from cancer and moved to our summer home in Lake Wildwood. After a year of just sitting around doing practically nothing, I responded to an article in The Union recruiting volunteers for Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and decided that would be perfect for me.”
Scardina has found fulfillment as well as friendship while volunteering at SNMH.
“I enjoy the comradery of my fellow volunteers and the friends I have made along the way,” Scardina says. “I love working my shifts in the Gift Shop and meeting the interesting people who visit there.”
While she has a background in health care, Scardina says it is absolutely not necessary for potential Auxiliary members.
“Our members are both women and men from many different backgrounds, cultures and previous employment,” she says. “They bring that experience and knowledge to their volunteering at the hospital.”
Scardina encourages anyone looking for a volunteer opportunity in our community to consider the Auxiliary.
“I tell prospective volunteers how rewarding it is to help patients in need and to assist the hospital staff to take care of those patients and their families,” Scardina says. “Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is a community hospital and our Auxiliary volunteers are dedicated community members who are a valuable addition to the Hospital staff.”
Join the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Auxiliary
You can make a difference in our community by joining the Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
Auxiliary members service the hospital in the Emergency Department, Gift Shop, Infusion Center, Main Lobby desk, nursing floors and the Outpatient Lobby desk. Members do not provide patient care and no experience is necessary.
The organization is made up of a very diverse group of women and men. Anyone interested in supporting our community hospital, while helping others and making new friends, is invited to apply.
Applications are available at the Main Lobby desk, Pine Tree Gift Shop, the Outpatient Lobby desk or by calling 530.274.6000, ext. 5190. Applications are also available at the SNMH Foundation office at 140 Litton Drive, Suite 220, Grass Valley.
Mail completed application to: SNMH Auxiliary, Attention: Membership Chairperson, 155 Glasson Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945.
“Meet and Greets” are held after we receive your application. Our Membership Chairperson will contact you prior to the greeting with the time and location.