Sponsored: Serving the community—Celebrating Hospital Auxiliary during Volunteer Week

The Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Auxiliary serves the employees and patients inside the hospital in a variety of capacities. The group also enjoys a variety of social outings every year.

This week is National Volunteer Week — a time to celebrate the countless volunteers who contribute their time, energy and expertise to improve their communities and support their neighbors.

Here in Nevada County, a team of dedicated volunteers has been making a difference in the lives of residents for 65 years: The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Auxiliary provides services to hospital patients, staff, and the community. They have been volunteering alongside doctors, nurses, and administration staff since 1958.

Comments disabled.