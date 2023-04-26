Sponsored: Remarkable joints—Keep your ankles and wrists safe this spring

Running and hiking on uneven terrain can lead to trips and falls, common causes for ankle and wrist injuries.

As the warmer weather and longer days slowly return after our dreary, snow-covered winter, many of us are ending our winter hibernation and heading outdoors. If your outdoor activity of choice is trail running, hiking, climbing, or anything else involving uneven terrain or quick movements, it’s important to be aware of the potential for injury to two of the body’s most important joints — the ankle and the wrist.

“The ankle joint is my favorite joint in the body,” says Dan Goldsmith, MD, Emergency Physician at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sports Medicine specialist at Northern California Orthopedic Associates. “It allows us to walk steadily on uneven ground and change directions quickly while playing sports like tennis or soccer.”

Comments disabled.