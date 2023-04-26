Sponsored: Remarkable joints—Keep your ankles and wrists safe this spring

As the warmer weather and longer days slowly return after our dreary, snow-covered winter, many of us are ending our winter hibernation and heading outdoors. If your outdoor activity of choice is trail running, hiking, climbing, or anything else involving uneven terrain or quick movements, it’s important to be aware of the potential for injury to two of the body’s most important joints — the ankle and the wrist.
“The ankle joint is my favorite joint in the body,” says Dan Goldsmith, MD, Emergency Physician at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sports Medicine specialist at Northern California Orthopedic Associates. “It allows us to walk steadily on uneven ground and change directions quickly while playing sports like tennis or soccer.”
Dr. Goldsmith explains that the ankle is actually made of two mobile joints that accomplish the forward and backwards flexion and allows lateral rotation, side to side. Combined, that gives us the ability to walk upright on two legs.
Equally remarkable is the wrist joint.
“The wrist is vitally important to our daily lives,” Dr. Goldsmith explains. “It gives us the extreme dexterity with our hands that we use all of the time, and which we often take for granted. It is a complex joint with many individual components, all of which are held together tightly by strong rope like ligaments.”
Both the ankle and the wrist are prone to injury, either from trauma like a fall or from overuse.
Dr. Goldsmith says that while spring typically brings more injuries related to outdoor sports or hiking or yard work, our snowy, icy weather was also tough on Nevada County residents the past few months.
“This winter, with our extraordinary snowfall, we saw many slip and fall injuries and overuse injuries that contributed to wrist and ankle injuries,” he says.
Regardless of the time year, Dr. Goldsmith says the most common sports-related injury he sees is an ankle sprain, frequently caused by a sudden inversion (inward twisting) of the foot that occurs before the muscle can compensate.
“This leads to damage to the ligaments that stabilize and hold your ankle together,” he explains. “Most of these sprains occur to the lateral (outside) ankle joint.”
Ankle sprains can range from a grade one (a stretch of the ligaments) which may need rest and taping for a couple weeks; to a grade two (a partial tear) which will likely need to be examined by a doctor to determine if a splint, walking boot or crutches are needed; and grade three (a complete tear or rupture of the ligament) which often needs surgery.
“Ankle injuries can seem quite mild but hide more serious injury,” Dr. Goldsmith says. “I recommend an evaluation by a doctor if you cannot walk or can only walk a couple steps at a time; if there is any deformity or a large amount of swelling; there is pain if you push on the bony bumps on the sides of the ankle, or if you have any concern that there is a more serious injury to your foot or ankle.”
When it comes to wrist injuries, Dr. Goldsmith says the most often cause is a fall onto an outstretched arm and hand.
“The wrist is made of multiple bones and ligaments and an exam can only tell part of the story,” he says. “X-rays are frequently needed to determine the type of injury. Sprains often occur, but fractures are common after a fall and these may need more specific treatment, including surgery.”
In addition, Dr. Goldsmith says that scaphoid fractures (a bone at the base of the hand) can present without too much pain or swelling, but if left untreated may lead to severe problems months down the road, like arthritis and loss of hand function.
“Wrist injuries are often more subtle and there are not great rules to determine if there is a significant injury that may cause loss of function,” he explains. “Any time there is a deformity of the wrist, hand, or forearm I would like to see that person quickly to get an X-ray. Or if after a day or so it is still very painful to move or tender to touch or you have limited function, like grip, I would recommend an evaluation by a professional. I recommend going to the ER or urgent care any time that you are concerned about a serious injury.”
To help prevent ankle and wrist injuries, Dr. Goldsmith recommends wearing appropriate footwear for the terrain you are on, which can help prevent falls. Exercises to improve your balance can also help keep you steady and on your feet.
If an injury does occur, follow the recommendations of your care team — and be patient.
“The long-term goal is to allow full healing and then to get full function back, regain balance, and prevent recurrence,” Dr. Goldsmith says. “Rehabilitating and ankle injury takes longer than most people realize.”