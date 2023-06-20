Sponsored: Recognizing the early signs of dementia

The Centers for Disease Control estimate that nearly six million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related form of dementia. In the next 30 years that number is expected to jump to 14 million.
Despite the large number of people affected by these conditions, it can still feel overwhelming and isolating if you suspect a loved one may be showing early symptoms.
“It’s a delicate conversation,” says Judy Kautz, LCSW, Alzheimer’s Outreach Program Coordinator. “And it’s different for everyone. Some people may have early signs of dementia and see the problems themselves. For others, the effect the condition has on their brain may prevent them from recognizing it. They aren’t in denial, they just can’t see it.”
Kautz says the hallmark first symptom of dementia is memory loss that interrupts daily life. While sometimes forgetting names or appointments is normal with aging, asking for the same information over and over is not.
Other symptoms may include a change in planning or problem-solving skills; difficulty completing familiar tasks; confusion with time or place; and trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships, including difficulty reading.
In addition, increasing incidents involving poor judgement can be an early symptom of dementia.
“Someone with dementia is more likely to fall victim to fraud and scams,” explains Linda Aeschliman, Alzheimer's Outreach Program Education Coordinator. “This can be especially troubling if that person has always managed their own finances but is now suddenly having lapses in judgement.”
Sometimes the early symptoms may be as simple as changes in mood and personality, including withdrawing from activities that were previously fun and appealing.
If you sense a change in someone you love and believe it may be the beginning of dementia, Kautz and Aeschliman say talking to their primary care doctor can help.
“The person’s doctor can provide a cognitive assessment,” Kautz says. “You may want to explain that this is an annual test that everyone gets, to help ease any apprehension they may have. It’s also wise to talk to the doctor ahead of time one-on-one about your concerns.”
Once someone is diagnosed, accessing available resources when they are needed is crucial for family members and caregivers. Fortunately, there are a variety of resources available, both online and in-person locally.
Kautz is available to help with one-on-one support at no cost through the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Alzheimer’s Outreach Program (AOP), which supports and empowers those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia.
Kautz provides in-home or on the phone social work assessments of the personal needs of caregivers and their families, looking at the whole picture from a biological, sociological, and psychological standpoint and working with the family to address concerns and issues.
In addition to working one-on-one with families and caregivers, AOP offers various caregiver education programs, which are geared toward family caregivers with the goal of helping the caregiver feel empowered to manage the day-to-day challenges they face. Aeschliman serves as the education coordinator for the program.
“This fall we will once again be offering both our Essential Tools workshop which covers a wide array of caregiving topics, as well as our Remember Me Workshop series which focuses on communication and behavior challenges related to dementia,” Aeschliman explains.
On June 29, the AOP, in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association, will host a one-day workshop focused on concerns related to memory changes and dementia (see sidebar). As with all AOP services, the workshop is free.
The AOP also supports caregivers by providing up to $500 to cover the cost of respite care, enabling them to take a much-needed break from the demands of caregiving.
Kautz and Aeschliman encourage families affected by dementia to access the resources available to them, particularly as time goes by and their loved one’s needs change.
“The nature of our program is open ended,” Kautz explains. “My goal is to form relationships so that down the road, when something shifts or changes, they know they can reach out to me. It’s a long journey and we are here with you for the long haul.”
Alzheimer’s Outreach Event: Dementia Conversations
The community is invited to attend an informative conversation about concerns related to memory changes, including the medical, legal, financial, and advanced care planning components of dementia. “Dementia Conversations” is presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Outreach Program of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation.
The session will be held Thursday, June 29 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Building #3, Outpatient Conference Rooms. RSVP by calling 530-477-9700 or email infosnmhf@dignityhealth.org. This event is free.
Get the Help You Need
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Alzheimer’s Outreach Program offers services at no charge to anyone in the community in need of support or resources. To access the program for a consultation, or for details on the support group, call or email Program Coordinator Judy Kautz, LCSW, at 530-557-5520 (voice or text) or Judith.Kautz@CommonSpirit.org. If you would like to be notified of future AOP caregiver workshops, contact Linda Aeschliman at 530-648-0592 or linda.aeschliman@dignityhealth.org.