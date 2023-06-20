Sponsored: Recognizing the early signs of dementia

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Alzheimer’s Outreach Program is available to families affected by Alzheimer's disease, providing support, consultations, and connecting caregivers to available resources, including up to $500 to cover the cost of respite care.

The Centers for Disease Control estimate that nearly six million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related form of dementia. In the next 30 years that number is expected to jump to 14 million.

Despite the large number of people affected by these conditions, it can still feel overwhelming and isolating if you suspect a loved one may be showing early symptoms.

