Sponsored: Rattlesnake numbers expected to grow

We are fortunate to live in a region where sunny skies, warm temperatures and beautiful geography draw us outdoors for much of the year. Unfortunately, all of those elements also attract rattlesnakes. A recent study says the number of rattlesnakes in California is likely to skyrocket in coming years, increasing the need for caution while enjoying the outdoors.
California is home to nearly 50 native snake species, including seven species of rattlesnakes. A joint study from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and the University of Michigan revealed that the number of rattlesnakes in our state is expected to increase dramatically in coming years, even as other native animal populations shrink.
The reason for the population boom is climate change: Rattlesnakes thrive in warmer climates, digesting and reproducing with more ease when the temperature is warmer. Thus, as our average annual temperatures continue to climb, so too will the number of rattlesnakes.
Locally, the team at the Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Emergency Department has seen between six to 12 rattlesnake bites in recent years.
“Typically, those bites occur between the months of May and October,” says Bailey M. Roche, MD, emergency medicine physician at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. “While I've never been bitten by a rattlesnake, I do I have a lot of professional experience with them and I've seen many snakebites in my training and in my clinical practice.”
Dr. Roche says rattlesnake bites produce telltale symptoms, most notably swelling at the bite site.
“The initial symptoms are all related to local tissue damage,” he explains. “Patients will have pain and a lot of swelling. Swelling is the primary sign of an envenomation [the process of the snake’s venom entering the body]. Later, the venom causes the blood to thin which then causes the patients to have bleeding problems.”
While there are many anecdotes about ways to treat a rattlesnake bite that have been passed down for generations, Dr. Roche says those techniques simply don’t work.
“In the field there is no first aid measure that has been shown to improve outcomes,” he says. “There are many myths out there. Sucking out the venom does not work. Tourniquets are not recommended.”
The one step you can and should take if you or someone you are with is bitten is to immobilize the extremity that was bitten. For example, if the bite is on the leg, try to walk as little as possible. Call for help and have first responders come to you.
“Movement will accelerate the spread of the venom and cause faster toxicity,” Dr. Roche says. “Get to a hospital immediately. The only proven treatment is antivenom.”
Antivenom has been an effective treatment that has been widely available for years and SNMH ensures it has antivenom available at all times.
Of course, the very best treatment for rattlesnake bites is to avoid being bitten in the first place. Dr. Roche says there are some common risk factors among many rattlesnake bites.
“The majority of rattlesnake victims are male,” he says. “Seventy five percent of the bites happen to the upper extremities — which means people are probably trying to handle the snake. Fifty percent of the bites involve alcohol.”
Experts agree, snakes would prefer to leave people alone, if people would just let them.
“If you are out walking or hiking and not intentionally bothering a snake, it's rare to be bitten,” Dr. Roche says. “If you encounter a snake, leave it alone and give it space. They are fairly reclusive and will likely leave you alone, too.”
Wise advice, particularly as the number of rattlesnakes living among us continues to grow.
Protect yourself from rattlesnakes
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife shares these tips to help you avoid an encounter with a rattlesnake:
- Stay alert when outdoors.
- Wear sturdy boots and loose-fitting long pants. DO NOT wear sandals or flip-flops in brushy areas.
- Stay on well-used trails. Avoid tall grass, weeds, and heavy underbrush.
- Check rocks, stumps or logs before sitting down.
- Shake out sleeping bag and tent before use.
- Let others know where you are going, when you plan to return, and carry a cell phone. Hike with a companion when possible.
- DO NOT grab “sticks” in water. Rattlesnakes can swim.
- DO NOT let dogs off leash. Dogs are at increased risk when sniffing the ground near brushy areas.
- DO NOT try to touch or handle a snake, dead or alive. Dead rattlers may still inject venom shortly after death.