Sponsored: Rattlesnake numbers expected to grow

Rattlesnake numbers expected to grow

The Great Basin Rattlesnake is native to northeastern California and Nevada, including in the Sierra Nevada. It is light brown or gray with a tapering row of brownish blotches down the midline of the back. Scales are large and keeled (not flat and smooth). 

We are fortunate to live in a region where sunny skies, warm temperatures and beautiful geography draw us outdoors for much of the year. Unfortunately, all of those elements also attract rattlesnakes. A recent study says the number of rattlesnakes in California is likely to skyrocket in coming years, increasing the need for caution while enjoying the outdoors.

California is home to nearly 50 native snake species, including seven species of rattlesnakes. A joint study from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and the University of Michigan revealed that the number of rattlesnakes in our state is expected to increase dramatically in coming years, even as other native animal populations shrink.

