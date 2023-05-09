Sponsored: Paying the price to enjoy the outdoors—Allergy season ramps up

A wet winter and spring have led to lush trees and grass in our area. This means an increase in pollen which can cause misery for allergy sufferers.

If you find yourself sniffling, sneezing and rubbing your eyes a lot lately — you are not alone. While this year’s allergy season has already been especially bad across most of the country, here in Nevada County we haven’t seen the worst just yet.

Unfortunately, it will likely get worse for allergy sufferers before it gets better. Michael McCormick, MD, allergist at Alpine Allergy & Asthma Associates in Grass Valley, says the reason why is simple: Rain.

