Sponsored: Paying the price to enjoy the outdoors—Allergy season ramps up

If you find yourself sniffling, sneezing and rubbing your eyes a lot lately — you are not alone. While this year’s allergy season has already been especially bad across most of the country, here in Nevada County we haven’t seen the worst just yet.
Unfortunately, it will likely get worse for allergy sufferers before it gets better. Michael McCormick, MD, allergist at Alpine Allergy & Asthma Associates in Grass Valley, says the reason why is simple: Rain.
“This season has been different compared to most previous years because of the amount of rain we’ve had,” Dr. McCormick says. “The rain helps the plants grow and release pollen in the spring, but when it rains, it also temporarily cleans the pollen out of the air.”
For that reason, Dr. McCormick says we actually have not seen pollen counts as high as other places in the country. But don’t expect this respite to last long. Dr. McCormick says once the rains end, it’s anticipated we’ll see a bumper crop of tree, grass and weed pollen — and that will likely spell misery for many in our community.
“Around the elevation of Grass Valley, we have more cedar trees,” Dr. McCormick says. “These are unique because they pollenate in the winter season. The cedar pollen seemed lower this year because of the rain and snow. Lower elevations in the foothills have recently seen high levels of oak pollen. I’m afraid when the rain stops washing pollen out of the air we will see high levels of pollen and patients will feel it more.”
Despite the slow start to the local allergy season, Dr. McCormick says he is still seeing patients affected by the pollen that we do have.
“I’m seeing flares in itching, sneezing, congestion and skin irritation around the eyes,” he says. “Allergies are the number one trigger for asthma, so I’m also seeing a lot of patients coming in with coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness. This is typical of the spring around here.”
So, what can you do if you’re experiencing the tell-tale signs of spring allergies? The first step, according to Dr. McCormick, is to try and nip it in the bud — literally.
“I always start with avoidance measures,” he says. “Try to keep windows and doors closed at home and in the car. I know it’s nice to bring ‘fresh air’ in at night, but it brings in pollen, too, which deposits on all the furniture and beds that we lay on.”
Limiting time spent outdoors is also important when pollen counts are high. Dr. McCormick recommends visiting the National Allergy Bureau at aaaai.org/nab to track pollen levels in our area.
If you do spend time outdoors, be sure to shower and wash your hair before bed to remove the pollen that has collected on your hair and skin. It’s also wise to wash bedding every week in hot water during the allergy season.
Dr. McCormick also recommends wearing a filter mask while mowing the lawn or gardening.
To help relieve symptoms, over the counter medications are a good first step and are readily available.
“There are a variety of over-the-counter medications,” Dr. McCormick explains. “Antihistamines treat itchy eyes and nose, and decrease a runny nose, sneezing and postnasal drip. But they don’t do anything for nasal congestion or asthma. For those symptoms, you will need intranasal steroid sprays.”
Dr. McCormick says that while nasal sprays may be unappealing for some people, these are excellent medications when used appropriately with the correct technique. (If a patient develops a bloody nose these should be stopped.)
While intranasal steroid sprays are safe and effective, oxymetazoline nasal spray should only be used for 3 days then stopped or a patient will develop dependance on it.
Saline nasal spray works well to clean the nose of pollen and animal dander.
Dr. McCormick says that if your symptoms are not relieved using over-the-counter measures or if you experience side effects from the medications or have chest symptoms, you should see your doctor.
Someone with chronic or severe symptoms can benefit from the care of an allergy specialist, who can help determine what your specific allergy triggers are.
“Pollen is not the only trigger of allergies in the spring season,” Dr. McCormick explains. “Pet dander and mold also contribute to what we call ‘The Cup Theory.’ When you have enough of a combination of these allergens fill your cup, then it spills over and you feel you allergies.”
An increasing number of allergy sufferers find relief through allergy desensitization — also known as allergy shots.
“Allergy shots decrease symptoms in up to 85% of patients,” Dr. McCormick says. “They have been shown to decrease medication use in most patients. This works for asthma also. If taken long enough the beneficial effects of allergy shots can become permanent, which is nice for people who live in such a beautiful area as we do but are always exposed to pollen every year. We live in a beautiful part of the country, the plants like it too!”
Fortunately, while pollen is a fact of life in our area, allergy symptoms do not have to be. Talk to your doctor about a treatment plan to control your symptoms.