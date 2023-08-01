Sponsored: Partnering for a better community: National Night Out returns today

Local law enforcement join the fun at the 2021 National Night Out event. The NNO event, including the Color Fun Run, returns to Memorial Park this evening at 6 p.m. 

Today our community joins with others around the country in celebrating National Night Out — an annual community building campaign that encourages partnership with law enforcement. First organized in 1984, NNO aims to foster a positive relationship that helps make neighborhoods a safer and more enjoyable place to live.

Traditionally held on the first Tuesday in August every year, NNO is celebrated across the nation with block parties, festivals, parades, cook-outs, and various other community focused events. Nationally, more than 38 million neighbors in 17,000 communities have participated in NNO events. In California, 440 cities are planning 2023 NNO events.

