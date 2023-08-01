Sponsored: Partnering for a better community: National Night Out returns today

Today our community joins with others around the country in celebrating National Night Out — an annual community building campaign that encourages partnership with law enforcement. First organized in 1984, NNO aims to foster a positive relationship that helps make neighborhoods a safer and more enjoyable place to live.
Traditionally held on the first Tuesday in August every year, NNO is celebrated across the nation with block parties, festivals, parades, cook-outs, and various other community focused events. Nationally, more than 38 million neighbors in 17,000 communities have participated in NNO events. In California, 440 cities are planning 2023 NNO events.
Here in Nevada County, local law enforcement will host a free community event at Memorial Park from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today. The event is free and will include a Kids Color Fun Run, live music, free food, games, public safety exhibits, and more. Everyone is welcome, including kids of all ages.
“National Night Out is important for our community because it is an opportunity to create a unique partnership with the community members,” says Chief Alex Gammelgard with the Grass Valley Police Department. “For our officers, the community’s attendance at NNO demonstrates their positive support for our local law enforcement. This continues to create a growing bond with our community and pride in our local law enforcement to work in a community that supports them.”
Chief Gammelgard explains that the goal for NNO is to create relationships and trust between the community and local law enforcement. Locally, he believes NNO is an opportunity to introduce local law enforcement to the community and show that we all have the common goal of creating a better community.
“Most of our officers grew up in the area,” he explains. “We all care deeply about the place we call home. The ability to hear the community's concerns, advice, tips, feedback, and improvements give us the ability to adapt to the community's needs, which in turn creates the bonds of trust and partnership. This relationship will help improve the health and safety of our community.”
Chief Gammelgard says that when community members participate in NNO events it helps to build relationships with individual officers and their agencies.
“The community can interact with local law enforcement on a personal level and address any concerns they might have in their own community,” he says. “Working together can create a safer community and safer neighborhoods, and most importantly a conduit to working together.”
The annual NNO event is something Chief Gammelgard and his officers look forward to every year.
“At NNO, our officers have the opportunity to interact with the community,” he says. “Our officers will be walking around, talking to community members, participating in activities with our community members, and the most fun part — they will be participating in the Color Run with kids of all ages —including adults who want to still be kids!”
Chief Gammelgard encourages everyone to take a moment this evening to stop by, have some fun and show their support for the health and safety of the community we all call home.
“We are looking forward to spending time with the members of our community as we have a fun time at the park,” he says. “The core values of the Grass Valley Police Department are dedication, excellence, and partnerships. Building relationships is such a key part of successful police work.”
415 Central Avenue, Grass Valley
The event is free for all ages and includes a Kids Color Fun Run, live music, free food, games, public safety exhibits, and more!