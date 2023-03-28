Sponsored: New program trains doctors in our community, for our community

Nevada County, like much of the nation, is experiencing a shortage of doctors. A new partnership between Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Chapa-De Indian Health aims to address this growing community need.

This Thursday, March 30, is National Doctors’ Day — a time to recognize the vital role that doctors play in the health and wellness of our families and our communities.

Unfortunately, the United States is facing a shortage of doctors that is expected to get worse in coming years as more people leave medicine (either through retirement or because of dissatisfaction) and fewer young people choose to become physicians.

