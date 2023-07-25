Sponsored: New Family Practice Residency Program is launched

Dr. Glenn Gookin, Director of the Sierra Nevada Family Medicine Residency Program, stands with Dr. Nick Sparr (on the left) and Dr. Kelty White (on the right), the program’s first two residents, at Saturday’s Summer Residency Gala. 

After many years of planning and capacity building, the Sierra Nevada Family Medicine Residency Program has officially launched. 

On Saturday, July 22, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation hosted the Summer Residency Gala to celebrate this accomplishment. The gala event gathered key partners, donors, hospital employees, and community leaders. 

Comments disabled.