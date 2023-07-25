Sponsored: New Family Practice Residency Program is launched

After many years of planning and capacity building, the Sierra Nevada Family Medicine Residency Program has officially launched.
On Saturday, July 22, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation hosted the Summer Residency Gala to celebrate this accomplishment. The gala event gathered key partners, donors, hospital employees, and community leaders.
The event included a welcome ceremony to introduce the first two physician residents who started training in the program at the beginning of this month. Dr. Nick Sparr and Dr. Kelty White are the first two residents to train in this rural program. Dr. Sparr is from Bend, Oregon and Dr. White from Truckee, California.
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation received grant funding several years ago to launch the program and recently raised $300,000 to help create a program of excellence.
“We are proud to announce at this event that we have reached our fundraising goal for this program this year,” said Sandra Barrington, Executive Director of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. “In total with grant funding and community donations, SNMH Foundation raised $1.1 million for the program thus far and we will continue our efforts to support post graduate medical education in this community to ensure the long-term sustainability of the program.”
Family medicine residencies are designed to provide integrated experiences in ambulatory, community, and inpatient environments during three years of concentrated study and hands-on training. The Sierra Nevada Family Medicine Residency Program will have up to six physicians training by 2025. The program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).
“It is estimated that our community is lacking about 14 primary care physicians, and it is well established that doctors are more likely to stay in the communities that they train in,” said Dr. Scott Neeley, President and CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. “Our hope is that the physicians we train in this program will continue to practice in our community, creating a pipeline for well-rounded family doctors locally. The hospital and our partners will also be looking at opportunities to continue to expand this program by adding residency spots and possibly include different specialties in the future.”
The program launch has been made possible by grant funding from the Department of Health and Human Services, three key health care partnerships, and local donations from the community.
Dignity Health Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, Chapa De Indian Health, and Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital are the three key partners that will collaborate to run and manage the new training program for primary care physicians. Fund development through grants and community donations was made possible by the work of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation.
“The residents will start their first-year training with our partners at Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, primarily with rotations in our community in the first year,” said Dr. Glenn Gookin, Residency Program Director. “In years two and three the physicians will be working closely with myself and our colleagues at Chapa De Indian Health including specialty rotations locally.”
During their training, residents must meet the ACGME family medicine residency education accreditation requirements and eligibility requirements for Board certification by the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM) or American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians (AOBFP).
Specific required educational experiences for family medicine residency training vary by program, although several months are spent in required rotations in each of the following areas: obstetrics, pediatrics, general surgery, emergency medicine, and inpatient hospital care (including critical care).
Each resident spends a few nights per month “on call” and on rotation throughout the hospital setting.