Sponsored: Know your family tree: What your family’s health means to you

When it comes to maintaining good health, we know there are several things we can do and should do, including eating well, exercising often, and not smoking. But few people realize that knowing your family health history can be another crucial step toward preventing certain diseases.
“Having a family history of malignancy or cancer can markedly increase a person's chance of developing cancer in their lifetime,” explains Phillip Kintner, MD, OB/GYN with Dignity Health Medical Group — Sierra Nevada. “Our genes are the blueprint for how cells develop and if there is an abnormality this can cause the cells to develop abnormally, increasing the risk for cancer or other disease processes as well.”
While some cancers occur spontaneously, there are others — including breast, ovarian and colon cancers — that have a genetic component that causes that person to be at higher risk.
Dr. Kintner says everyone should know which, if any, relatives of theirs had cancer. Then, he recommends using that information to determine if genetic testing is recommended.
“All patients should be thinking about their family history and if they can recall anyone who has been diagnosed or treated for any malignancy or cancer,” he explains. “If they do not know, maybe another family member may be available who knows the history. Everyone should discuss their family history with their provider and if they are unaware of the genetic testing process a referral should be made.”
Anyone can request genetic testing, however, Dr. Kintner says a completed questionnaire that shows a significant family history of cancer will ensure that most insurance plans will cover all or most of the cost.
You can find a variety of genetic testing questionnaires online. Cell phones can be used to scan and download the questionnaire for free. After taking a questionnaire, you will get results instantly stating if you qualify for testing.
“The benefit of a questionnaire is the manner in which the questions are asked,” Dr. Kintner says. “Patients are more likely to remember their family history with those prompts. If there are first degree relatives such as a sister, mother or father, or multiple other family members then testing will be indicated.”
If testing is recommended, it is easy and simple. In Dr. Kintner’s office, it involves a saliva sample that is collected in a small tube. Blood testing can also be done if using other types of test kits. The sample is then mailed to a genetic testing lab with the results usually returned within two to three weeks.
The lab will test the sample for many different genetic mutations or abnormalities that may be linked to an increased lifetime risk of developing cancer. These are called “deleterious genes” —which simply means they can cause harm.
“The results are reported as negative or positive for the detection of any of the abnormal genes tested,” Dr. Kintner says. “The report our office receives also gives the estimated lifetime risk of developing breast cancer. These estimates are based on age, family's history and the results of genetic testing.”
Based on the results, the physician will work with the patient to determine a plan. If testing shows a “deleterious genetic mutation” or abnormal gene, then a patient should be counselled by their provider or referred to a genetic counsellor or specialist provider knowledgeable in genetic abnormalities.
“Patients with abnormal testing or with an increased lifetime risk for breast cancer now have options of enhanced screening and possible prophylactic surgery if indicated,” Dr. Kintner says.
Knowing and sharing your family medical history is important not just for cancer, but for many other serious conditions.
“Everyone should make it a priority to gather as much information about any family history of cancers or any diseases that seem to be common,” Dr. Kintner says. “Specific types of heart disease such as cardiomyopathy, lipid or cholesterol abnormalities often have a genetic component, not just diseases such as breast, ovarian or colon cancer. Patients also should not fear testing because of insurance exclusion since there are laws that prohibit such action.”
To learn more about what your family medical history means for your health, talk to your doctor.