Sponsored: Know your family tree: What your family’s health means to you

Know your family tree: What your family's health means to you

Knowing your family’s medical history and sharing it with your doctor can be an important step in understanding your risk for certain diseases, including breast, colon and ovarian cancer.

When it comes to maintaining good health, we know there are several things we can do and should do, including eating well, exercising often, and not smoking. But few people realize that knowing your family health history can be another crucial step toward preventing certain diseases.

“Having a family history of malignancy or cancer can markedly increase a person's chance of developing cancer in their lifetime,” explains Phillip Kintner, MD, OB/GYN with Dignity Health Medical Group — Sierra Nevada. “Our genes are the blueprint for how cells develop and if there is an abnormality this can cause the cells to develop abnormally, increasing the risk for cancer or other disease processes as well.”

