Sponsored: Hospital workers and doctors take heroic actions during snowstorm

During last month’s snowstorm, Dr. Glenn Gookin responded to an urgent need at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital by heading out on foot when roads were impassable. 

 By Mary Beth TeSelle

Last month’s winter storms hit our community hard. Many residents were without power for days and others faced roads blocked by trees and power lines, brought down by the weight of the snow. Access was an issue for many, making getting to work or to the store or even just to our homes incredibly difficult, if not impossible.

The storms also created major challenges for our health care providers. Staff at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital struggled to get to work (or to get home, in some cases) through deep snow and blocked roads. 

