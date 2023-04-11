Sponsored: Hospital workers and doctors take heroic actions during snowstorm

Last month’s winter storms hit our community hard. Many residents were without power for days and others faced roads blocked by trees and power lines, brought down by the weight of the snow. Access was an issue for many, making getting to work or to the store or even just to our homes incredibly difficult, if not impossible.
The storms also created major challenges for our health care providers. Staff at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital struggled to get to work (or to get home, in some cases) through deep snow and blocked roads.
But health care needs don’t stop because of a snowstorm, so hospital employees and physicians got creative to come up with solutions to ensure that patients would continue to receive the care they needed.
One staff member rented a room near the hotel so that she could get to and from work safely. She also picked up extra shifts to cover for her colleagues who were unable to get to the hospital.
Other employees went out in their four-wheel drive trucks, picking up colleagues at all hours to help them get to work at the hospital, and then returning at the end of their shifts to transport them home safely.
Yet another employee patrolled the roads around the hospital, helping anyone who got stuck in the snow, putting chains on when needed, and driving behind others to ensure they made it to the hospital safely.
Dr. Glenn Gookin braved the snow on foot — hiking on snowshoes and even running at times to respond to an urgent need for a physician at the hospital.
“The pediatrician on call Dr. Curtis also started hiking down from his snowed in location,” Dr. Gookin explains. “I just had a head start on him. As he was snowed in, there was an imminent birth at the hospital that required a pediatrician be in attendance. I snowshoed to the first plowed road because our road was blocked by four downed trees and not yet plowed.”
Eventually the EMS ambulance supervisor was able to pick up Dr. Gookin and transport him the rest of the way to the hospital.
“It is during these sorts of shared crises that we remember the hospital is a hub to the community,” says Brian Stoltey, Director, Mission Integration, at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. “When our neighbors need help, SNMH is here to make a difference — and we are made up of kind, committed people who recently showed we are willing to face the uncomfortable for the sake of the common good. I could not be more proud of our team.”
Dr. Gookin echoes those sentiments.
“Dr. Curtis also hiked in and we both arrived safely, so the hospital had plenty of coverage,” Dr. Gookin says. “The EMS workers, the fire and police responders, and the county road workers, as well as my nurse and physician colleagues who spent days sleeping at the hospital, are the true heroes!”
As one employee said, “It takes a village sometimes, and I am so grateful these people are part of ours.”