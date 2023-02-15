Sponsored: High blood pressure and stroke risk—What you need to know

Maintaining a healthy blood pressure can also reduce your risk for stroke. Nearly one third of Americans living with high blood pressure don’t even realize it.

Having high blood pressure can increase your risk for a variety of serious health conditions, including stroke. In fact, high blood pressure is the leading cause of stroke. 

Nearly half of all American adults are living with high blood pressure — roughly 116 million people, according to the Centers for Disease Control. One in three adults with high blood pressure don’t even know they have it. 

