Sponsored: High blood pressure and stroke risk—What you need to know

Having high blood pressure can increase your risk for a variety of serious health conditions, including stroke. In fact, high blood pressure is the leading cause of stroke.
Nearly half of all American adults are living with high blood pressure — roughly 116 million people, according to the Centers for Disease Control. One in three adults with high blood pressure don’t even know they have it.
Knowing and managing your blood pressure is critically important. High blood pressure is not only the number one cause of stroke, it also increases your risk for heart attack, heart failure and other serious health conditions.
High blood pressure is known as a “silent disease” because it typically doesn’t have symptoms. It can go unnoticed for years.
That’s why it’s important to see your doctor regularly and make sure your blood pressure is checked annually. Your provider will help you determine the appropriate blood pressure for you based on your age and other medical conditions. Your blood pressure should be taken and noted at every appointment.
According to the American Heart Association, high blood pressure damages arteries throughout the body, creating conditions in which they can burst or clog more easily. Weakened or blocked arteries in the brain put you at a much higher risk for stroke, which is why managing high blood pressure is critical to reducing your stroke risk.
Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States but not all strokes are fatal. A stroke can leave you unable to walk or talk for the rest of your life.
The key to surviving a stroke and preventing lasting disability is time — the time it takes you to get to the hospital and begin treatment.
The quicker you get to the hospital, the more options physicians have to treat your stroke, be that with medications or surgery. If you don’t get to the hospital as quick as possible, your symptoms may be permanent, whereas if you get there less than four hours from when the symptoms started, the physicians have the most options as to how to treat you and hopefully reverse any brain damage.
A person who gets to the hospital as soon as possible may recover 100% from a stroke but the longer they go without treatment, the more permanent the damage will be.
By taking steps to lower your blood pressure, you are also reducing your risk of stroke. These steps include eliminating use of all kinds of tobacco; limiting salt intake; exercising regularly; getting enough sleep; maintaining a healthy weight; and reducing stress.
Focusing on these choices every day can help to control blood pressure in most people. For others, medication may be needed but it is always better to try and improve your numbers with lifestyle changes first.
If you’ve been diagnosed with high blood pressure, it’s important that you continue to monitor your numbers. Contact your health care provider if you are unsure when you should be seen again. You may also want to consider purchasing a blood pressure monitoring for use at home.
Experts encourage everyone to do what they can to maintain a healthy blood pressure and, if needed, make lifestyle changes to reduce their risk for stroke.
And regardless of your personal risk for stroke, knowing how to spot symptoms of a stroke can help our friends and neighbors get the care they need, when they need it.
Our community is fortunate to have access to world-class stroke care right here, close to home.
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is staffed 24 hours a day with a qualified team to treat stroke patients. When you come into the hospital with stroke like symptoms, a ‘stroke alert’ is immediately activated, letting all the staff needed to provide immediate treatment know that a stroke patient is in the hospital.
If you suspect someone is having a stroke, call 911. They will be brought to the hospital where the stroke team staff will already be at the door ready to begin the time-sensitive treatment.
How to Recognize Stroke Symptoms
The stroke team experts at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital encourage you to remember this phrase in order to easily spot possible stroke symptoms: BE FAST.
B — Balance: New onset of balance problems
E — Eyes: New onset of blurry vision or loss of vision
F — Face: Facial droop. Uneven smile
A — Arm: One side arm or leg weakness
S — Speech: Slurred speech
T — Time: Go to the hospital ASAP.