Sponsored: Here to care for all—Hospital supports LGBTQ+ community

The LGBTQ+ community represents some of the most vulnerable members of our community, facing obstacles to equitable health care and being at higher risk for certain health conditions. Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital strives to provide inclusive care to all, delivered with dignity and respect.

June is Pride month — a time to celebrate our friends, family and neighbors who are members of the LGBTQ+ community, while also acknowledging the unique challenges they face and joining with them to seek change.

Nowhere is the need for inclusion, acceptance and understanding more critical than in health care. At our local community hospital, the commitment to care for and support all people is at the core of the hospital’s mission and values.

