Sponsored: Here to care for all—Hospital supports LGBTQ+ community

June is Pride month — a time to celebrate our friends, family and neighbors who are members of the LGBTQ+ community, while also acknowledging the unique challenges they face and joining with them to seek change.
Nowhere is the need for inclusion, acceptance and understanding more critical than in health care. At our local community hospital, the commitment to care for and support all people is at the core of the hospital’s mission and values.
“We state our mission as ‘improving the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable,’” explains Scott Neeley, MD, CEO and President of Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. “When we say that, we mean ALL of the people in our community, particularly those who are challenged with access to care and those who are more susceptible to health problems.”
Dr. Neeley points out that the LGBTQ+ community represents some of the most vulnerable members of our community: They are more frequently denied care than are members of the straight community, they are discriminated against when seeking care, they are dismissed and not taken seriously when they are ill, and there are a variety of health conditions that they are more susceptible to than other community members.
“We absolutely must have a special concern for them, and this is absolutely aligned with our stated value of ‘inclusion,’” he says. “Inclusion is not just a word in our list of values; it is bedrock to our work at Sierra Nevada. Healing efforts are more effective when they are delivered with acceptance and love — this is how we treat the whole person, regardless of their gender identification, their appearance, or who they love.”
Many within the LGBTQ+ community experience reluctance to seek medical care because they are unsure of the way they will be treated. AT SNMH, the commitment to relieve that anxiety led the hospital to participate in the Human Rights Campaign's LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Index during 2021 and 2022, with plans to continue to participate in 2023.
Through this process, the hospital is able to ensure that the right policies are in place to protect all patients, but particularly those who identify as LGBTQ+. Guided by these policies, the hospital developed robust training for staff and providers, and is committed to continuously looking for opportunities to improve the way that they respond to this community's needs.
“Our work has paid off and we were awarded a perfect '100' score in the Healthcare Equality Index for our efforts to provide excellent and inclusive care for all,” Dr. Neeley says proudly.
For patients, the hospital’s work can be seen from their first encounters inside the hospital walls.
“From the moment you walk in the door, all through your stay, you will find our staff is trained to provide inclusive patient care, asking questions like, ‘What name do you like to be called?’ and ‘What are your preferred pronouns?’ and ‘Who would you like to have as your care partner?’” Dr. Neeley says. “We ask because we care, and because it is critical that we communicate to every patient that they are welcome here. We capture a patient's current gender identity when it differs from their sex assigned at birth. This is not a political demonstration; it is our way of learning about the person in front of us and treating them with the dignity we all deserve.”
That commitment to treating others with dignity extends to the hospital’s employees, as well.
“Our entire staff — just like our patients — deserve to be seen and respected as they are, and for who they are,” Dr. Neeley says. “To that end, we are intentional about installing safeguards for our employees. We have ongoing training for all our employees on removing personal bias around themes of culture, race, age, faith, weight, gender and LGBTQ+ status among other personal characteristics. We strive to cultivate a safe, positive work environment for everyone on our staff. It is incredibly important work, it is the right thing to do, and fortunately we live in a state and a country where it is also the law!”
For Dr. Neeley, this commitment to equality in life and in health care is personal.
“I could go on and on as I am deeply passionate about inclusion and equity in health care, but this is also important to me personally because of my own lived experience,” he explains. “Unfortunately, several years ago, one of our family members, who was also a lesbian woman, passed away from cancer after a very difficult journey.”
“Overall, she received very good care. But even though she received that care at a top academic medical center, she experienced multiple episodes of being treated in a dismissive manner, of not being fully heard, and of not having things explained to her in a thorough manner. On more than one occasion when she developed a life-threatening complication of her disease, her initial complaints were ignored,” he recalls.
“She only finally received appropriate treatment because of vigorous interventions by me and other members of my family. I could never be certain that these episodes arose because of her gender identity, but I felt very confident that I would not have been treated in the same manner. Losing her was devastating for us, as was experiencing the manner in which someone we dearly loved was at times treated. I frankly don't know how people who don't have an assertive medical expert in their family navigate this system at times, but I know firsthand some of the difficulties faced by members of this community.”
Dr. Neeley now uses his personal experience to help him lead the SNMH team as they continue to provide care that is compassionate, inclusive, and that recognizes the inherent dignity of each human being.
“Our bodies, minds, and spirits are a completely integrated whole; and we know that stress and trauma exacerbate and even cause disease through its impact on this body-mind-spirit,” he says. “Recognizing this is not a leap of faith, it is science. And because of this understanding, we now know that care that is compassionate and recognizes the essential dignity of each being is not only the right thing to do but is more effective at promoting healing of the body-mind-spirit and a return to health.”