Sponsored: Good for our kids, good for our community—Dignity Health lends support to local nonprofits

Dignity Health’s Community Grants program helps to address the needs of people living in community they serve by funding organizations that provide a variety of services, including after school programs. Here in Nevada County, Bright Futures for Youth is one of this year’s grant recipients.

Every year, Dignity Health supports non-profit organizations in the communities it serves by providing grant funding for programs that address local areas of need. This year, Dignity Health distributed nearly $1.15 million to 17 community-based organizations in Nevada, Sacramento, and Yolo counties. 

The goal of this community grants program is to improve the health and well-being of vulnerable and underserved populations and bring about real and lasting improvements in the communities where Dignity Health has clinics and hospitals. 