Sponsored: Good for our kids, good for our community—Dignity Health lends support to local nonprofits

Every year, Dignity Health supports non-profit organizations in the communities it serves by providing grant funding for programs that address local areas of need. This year, Dignity Health distributed nearly $1.15 million to 17 community-based organizations in Nevada, Sacramento, and Yolo counties.
The goal of this community grants program is to improve the health and well-being of vulnerable and underserved populations and bring about real and lasting improvements in the communities where Dignity Health has clinics and hospitals.
That outreach extends to here in Nevada County, where Dignity Health operates Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. This year Dignity Health distributed more than $86,000 in grants to projects led by Nevada County nonprofits.
“Giving back has always been an integral part of our mission, and we are proud to continue supporting organizations who are going above and beyond to meet the needs of our community,” said Dignity Health Community Health and Outreach Manager, Phoua Moua. “Through these partnerships, we are able to address our community’s most complex health and human challenges.”
One of the local organizations receiving funding is Bright Futures for Youth, a community-focused nonprofit organization committed to addressing the needs of Nevada County youth, from sixth graders to those in their mid-twenties. Bright Futures serves youth experiencing homelessness, youth in foster care, BIPOC youth, LGBTQ+ and other marginalized youth.
Among the youth served by Bright Futures, 83% are low-income and 67 % are living below the federal poverty level.
Bright Futures serves approximately 300 youth in our community. When parents and guardians are factored in, that number climbs to 400.
“It is critical to provide vulnerable youth with early interventions and supports that build resiliency and self-sufficiency as they grow into adulthood,” says Jennifer Singer, Executive Director of Bright Futures for Youth. “The funds from this grant will help ensure youth in our programs have access to basic needs, as well as physical and mental health services.”
Bright Futures also helps youth break cycles of violence, substance use, and poverty, leading to better health outcomes across western Nevada County— which, as Singer points out, is good for the youth, their families and our community.
None of the grant rec-ipients, including Bright Futures, were chosen by chance. Dignity Health conducts a Community Health Needs Assessment in each county every three years to determine the most pressing health priorities. The 2022 community assessment indicated that having access to mental and behavioral health and substance-use services are key priorities, as well as having access to basic needs such as housing, jobs, and food. With this in mind, Dignity Health and its grant committee selected organizations to help address these needs, including Bright Future for Youth.
Bright Futures for Youth offers programs to address these issues and to help youth in numerous ways, including after-school programs and a drop-in youth center. The organization focuses on health and wellness, healthy relationships, goal setting, self-awareness, self-sufficiency and community connectedness.
The Dignity Health grant will allow Bright Futures to collaborate with Community Beyond Violence, Western Sierra Medical Clinic and Granite Wellness on a program aimed at improving access to basic needs, health care, mental health support and substance abuse prevention and intervention services.
“It is critical to partner with local organizations to leverage our strengths, resources and opportunities to improve the lives of youth in our community,” Singer says. “We are working together to find solutions to social problems, health care challenges and other issues facing our community. We are committed to ensuring youth get the help and resources they need and deserve. We can’t do this alone and are grateful for our many collaborations.”
For Dignity Health, supporting work like that being done by Singer and the Bright Futures team is just one more way of caring for the community.
“I am constantly inspired by our community partners for the unique and innovative solutions they come up with to serve the diverse needs of our community, including physical and mental health care, social services, housing, food, edu-cation, and training,” said Michael Korpiel, Greater Sacramento Market President of Dignity Health. “By investing in these organizations, our goal is to foster belonging and inclusivity, equip our community with the resources and support they need to live a healthy and prosperous life and limit serious future health interventions.”
Singer echoes those sentiments.
“A little extra support, tools and resources along the way can make a big difference,” she says. “Our efforts empower youth to learn and advocate for themselves and their peers so they can become the next generation of leaders in Nevada County.”
And that is work that is good for our kids and good for our community.