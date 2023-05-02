Sponsored: Fuel Yourself to Better Health

What we eat plays a significant role in how our body feels and functions. It also impacts our health. A 2020 article published in the British medical journal BMJ found that one in every five deaths across the globe can be attributed to a less than optimal diet. That means diet is linked to more deaths than any other risk factor, including tobacco use.
Other studies have found that people who eat a nutrient rich diet are more likely to have strong immune systems, safer pregnancy and childbirth, lower risk of diabetes and heart disease, and a longer life.
While there may be many reasons for this, researchers believe one of the most important factors is that a truly healthy diet includes little to no added sugars or salt, and very little to no saturated and trans fats — the key diet elements linked to chronic inflammation. By removing them from our diet, we can reduce our risk dramatically for heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and many other chronic diseases.
Special diets or eating plans may also be used as part of a treatment plan once a condition or disease is diagnosed. This practice is known as medical nutrition therapy. One example is increasing dietary fiber for patients diagnosed with prediabetes or diabetes, which can then reduce nerve and blood vessel damage that are linked to high blood sugar levels.
One study identified another example: Researchers found that a Mediterranean diet (rich in lean proteins, vegetables, and olive oil) can help to relieve pain, fatigue, and discomfort in people with lipoedema, a condition where there is an abnormal accumulation of fat in the lower extremities.
Other studies have found that a healthful diet during breast cancer treatment may help to relieve symptoms caused by cancer treatment, including nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite.
Of course, you don’t have to already be diagnosed with a chronic condition or disease to benefit from a healthy diet. The World Health Organization believes a person’s nutritional intake directly impacts their immune system and how well it functions. And the American Heart Association says the right diet can support improved heart health.
So, what should you be eating to improve your health and immunity? While different experts and organizations have varying recommendations, there are some overall themes that they agree on, most of which are outlined by the USDA’s Dietary Guidelines 2020-2025.
The guidelines state that nutritional needs should be met primarily from foods and beverages (rather than supplements) — specifically, nutrient-dense foods and beverages. Nutrient-dense foods are generally whole, unprocessed foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals, and other health-promoting components. These foods have no or little added sugars, saturated fat, and sodium.
The USDA encourages people to think of what they eat as a dietary pattern rather than a diet, meaning that while not every meal follows the guidelines perfectly, most do — creating a pattern of healthy eating.
A healthy eating pattern consists of nutrient-dense forms of foods and beverages across all food groups, in recommended amounts, and within calorie limits.
The core elements of a healthy dietary pattern include:
Vegetables: Try to eat a variety, consuming as many different colored vegetables as possible, including dark, leafy greens.
Fruits: Eat whole, unprocessed fruit as often as possible. Again, aim for as many different colors as possible.
Grains: Try to make at least half of your grains whole grains (like whole wheat, brown rice, quinoa, barley, and oats).
Dairy: Consume mostly fat-free or low-fat milk, yogurt, and cheese, and/or lactose-free versions.
Protein: Eat mostly lean meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, beans, peas, lentils, nuts, seeds, and soy products.
Oils: Include a small amount of healthy oil in your diet, such as olive, avocado or sesame oil.
In addition, the USDA recommends avoiding or limiting added sugars (including table sugar and sugar found in processed foods and beverages), saturated fat, sodium, and alcohol.
Finally, remember that what you eat is only part of the equation when it comes to your health. You can also boost your health by moving your body every day, reducing your stress levels, not smoking or using tobacco products or illicit drugs, and by staying up to date on preventative health care.
To learn more about actions you can take to reduce your specific disease risk, talk to your doctor.
