Sponsored: Fuel Yourself to Better Health

Eating a nutrient-rich dietary pattern can help to strengthen your immune system and improve your overall health.

What we eat plays a significant role in how our body feels and functions. It also impacts our health. A 2020 article published in the British medical journal BMJ found that one in every five deaths across the globe can be attributed to a less than optimal diet. That means diet is linked to more deaths than any other risk factor, including tobacco use.

Other studies have found that people who eat a nutrient rich diet are more likely to have strong immune systems, safer pregnancy and childbirth, lower risk of diabetes and heart disease, and a longer life.

