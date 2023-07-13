Sponsored: Doctor encourages moms to have the birth experience they want

For Erin MacDonald, MD, supporting women through pregnancy and childbirth is a gift that she appreciates with every patient.
“A woman during this time is at her most energetically powerful, as her body becomes a portal to bring a new soul into this plane,” Dr. MacDonald explains. “There is nothing more natural and women should trust themselves and their body during this time. I am honored to be able to be a part of this ancient practice every single time I am present for the birth of a baby.”
Dr. MacDonald recently joined the OB/GYN team at Dignity Health Medical Group — Sierra Nevada. A native Canadian, she had moved to California in 2018, living in Forestville, Santa Rosa, Auburn before realizing her heart was in Grass Valley.
“When we bought our home in Grass Valley, I knew this community was where I wanted to live, work, and raise a family,” Dr. MacDonald says. “I am so lucky to have both friends and family close by and to call Nevada County my home. I had been commuting to Roseville for work for quite some time, all the while dreaming of the day I might be able to get an opportunity to establish my practice close to home, and now that time has come!”
Professionally, Dr. MacDonald was drawn to the people and culture at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
“I think the attraction of this community speaks for itself, and after a tour of the birth center at Sierra Nevada Memorial, I was sold,” she says. “The Family Birth Center is a place where patients can get safe and personal medical care with a very tight knit group of nurses and doctors that work very well together. I also appreciate that midwife patients and home birth patients are welcomed here for additional support when needed, and all the people caring for a patient during the birth process are collaborative.”
Dr. MacDonald also appreciates the robust services offered to mothers at SNMH’s Family Birth Center, including the availability of doulas and nurses with expertise in breastfeeding support.
“Doulas provide a huge support for patients throughout the pregnancy and birth process and they are such a benefit to the patient and the care team,” she explains. “They can also act as an advocate for a patient during difficult situations when she feels scared or uncertain about important decisions. Breastfeeding support is a must! Whether a patient is a first-time mom or a fifth-time mom, lactation support is so huge since every pregnancy and every new baby is different. For patients that have a desire to breastfeed, having that extra support in the first few days can set patients up for a successful breastfeeding journey for however long they choose to do it.”
For Dr. MacDonald, obstetric care is patient-centered, with the mother’s needs and preferences a priority. At SNMH, she has found like-minded colleagues.
“I think the special thing about the birth center at SNMH is that a patient should know they are walking into a place where they will receive excellent evidence-based care by a group of caring nurses and physicians that are honored to be included in their birth process,” she says. “The center provides a small, intimate, personalized experience while still offering the safety of modern medical interventions if and when they are needed.”
Dr. MacDonald encourages patients to write a birth plan, if they feel it would be helpful, and bring it to discuss with her at around 36 weeks. She says this often helps patients feel more comfortable and confident, while also raising any questions they may have.
“Follow your heart,” she says. “Some people really need to read every book and prepare for their birth by learning about every possible scenario. Other people find that too much reading or information can be overwhelming or even anxiety producing. There are a million resources between books, social media, blogs, and online medical sources. Do what works for you.”
That sense of empowerment for the birthing mother is echoed in Dr. MacDonald’s care philosophy.
“I always tell my patients the same thing — this is your time, I am just here to make sure it all happens safely,” she explains. “That is my philosophy for birth care. I want women to have the birth experience that they want, and I am really just there to offer recommendations or interventions if needed to make sure everything is happening safely.”
Dr. MacDonald is excited to meet more women in the community and to support them through their life’s journeys.
“I really enjoy my work as an OB/GYN and it is an absolute blessing and privilege to now take care of patients in my community where I live,” she says. “Connecting with each person and really honoring each woman for who she is, to take part in her healing is so important.”
Get to Know Dr. Erin MacDonald
Dr. Erin MacDonald has joined Dignity Health Medical Group — Sierra Nevada. While her training centered on high-risk obstetric care, she is now providing all aspects of OB/GYN care for patients, including contraceptive counseling and treatment of pelvic pain, fibroids, menstrual conditions, infertility, PCOS, and menopause care.
Dignity Health Medical Group — Sierra Nevada
280 Sierra College Drive, Suite 115, Grass Valley
530-390-6043