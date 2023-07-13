Sponsored: Doctor encourages moms to have the birth experience they want

Dr. Erin MacDonald encourages her OB patients to follow their heart when it comes to their pregnancy care and birth plans. Dr. MacDonald believes every birth is unique and supports women in having the birth experience they want.

For Erin MacDonald, MD, supporting women through pregnancy and childbirth is a gift that she appreciates with every patient.

“A woman during this time is at her most energetically powerful, as her body becomes a portal to bring a new soul into this plane,” Dr. MacDonald explains. “There is nothing more natural and women should trust themselves and their body during this time. I am honored to be able to be a part of this ancient practice every single time I am present for the birth of a baby.”

