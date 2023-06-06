Sponsored: Dig in the dirt—Gardening is good for you

SNMH Emergency Department nurse Mark Hayden works on a tomato cage in the hospital’s Share the Spirit Wellness Garden. The garden not only provides produce that employees and volunteers enjoy but also provides health benefits for those who volunteer to tend to it. 

Whether you are in it to enjoy the fruits of your labor or for the relaxation that comes from digging in the dirt, research confirms what most green thumbs already know: Gardening is good for you.

The most obvious benefits of a home garden are nutrition related. The fruits and vegetables grown in your own yard are fresher and more nutrient-rich than anything you can purchase at your local grocery store. Growing your own food has also been shown to help you eat more fresh fruits and vegetables, while also controlling what kinds of fertilizers and pesticides come in contact with your food.

