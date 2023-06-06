Sponsored: Dig in the dirt—Gardening is good for you

Whether you are in it to enjoy the fruits of your labor or for the relaxation that comes from digging in the dirt, research confirms what most green thumbs already know: Gardening is good for you.
The most obvious benefits of a home garden are nutrition related. The fruits and vegetables grown in your own yard are fresher and more nutrient-rich than anything you can purchase at your local grocery store. Growing your own food has also been shown to help you eat more fresh fruits and vegetables, while also controlling what kinds of fertilizers and pesticides come in contact with your food.
In addition, experts at the Centers for Disease Control point out that the physical act of gardening — digging in the dirt, pulling the weeds, planting the seeds — is a good form of exercise and can improve your health and reduce your risk for many diseases. Activities like raking and cutting grass might fall under the category of light to moderate exercise, while shoveling, digging, and chopping wood might be considered vigorous cardiovascular exercise.
Beyond the cardiovascular benefits, active gardening also engages nearly every major muscle group in the body, which is vital to our overall health and can help to prevent age-related weight gain.
Gardening may also be good for our brains. Researchers in Korea gave 20-minute gardening activities to people being treated for dementia in an inpatient facility. After the residents had raked and planted in vegetable gardens, researchers discovered increased amounts of some brain nerve growth factors associated with memory.
Studies in the United States have found that gardening can improve mood and increase self-esteem. Researchers found that when people spent time in a garden, their anxiety levels dropped and they felt less depressed.
A 2011 study found that when people with depression participated in a gardening intervention for 12 weeks, several aspects of their mental health, including their depression symptoms, were significantly improved. Those improvements lasted for months after the intervention ended.
And one more added bonus — the sunlight you are exposed to while gardening for just half an hour can provide a substantial amount of vitamin D, which lowers your risk for many types of cancer, diabetes and even dementia.
Want to experience the many benefits of gardening but aren’t sure how to get started? Try these tips:
Start small and plant things you and your family will enjoy eating.
Choose your garden spot carefully (it should have at least 6 hours of good daytime light and access to water).
Use contaminant-free soil.
Consider using a raised garden bed, which allows you to control the soil and nutrient blend.
Talk to other gardeners in your neighborhood to get a sense of what grows well and when.
Hospital garden provides fresh produce and respite
Even our community hospital is enjoying the many benefits of gardening! Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital recently completed construction of a nine-bed vegetable garden on the hospital campus known as the Share the Spirit Wellness Garden.
Hospital employees and volunteers have been busy gearing up for the summer planting season. Recently, the team planted tomatoes, watermelon, zucchini, beans, raspberries, strawberries, and some herbs. Soon the team will harvest garlic, onions, and leeks that were planted in the fall.
“The Share the Spirit Wellness Garden is a place of health and respite for employees and volunteers to come together and have a peaceful place to grow vegetables while making time for stress relief, respite, and camaraderie,” said Sandra Barrington, SNMH Foundation Executive Director. “In the future we hope to offer wellness classes at the garden to encourage patients to increase their consumption of fresh veggies and incorporate stress reduction activities into their daily lives.”
For now, the produce from the hospital garden is used by employees and volunteers but Barrington says the hope for the future is that the hospital café will be able to use the produce, with the surplus donated to other local nonprofits.