Sponsored: Continuing to live a life that brings you joy—Finding relief for arthritis

Arthritis affects nearly 60 million adults, often leading to a decline in mobility and a decrease in quality of life. Early intervention can make a difference, though, including lifestyle changes like using trekking poles to alleviate knee pain.

It often starts with an ache in the hand or a stiffness in the knee… But while the initial symptoms of arthritis may be subtle, it can eventually have a dramatic effect on your health and your quality of life.

Arthritis is the nation’s leading cause of disability, according to the Arthritis Foundation. Nearly 60 million American adults are affected by it.

