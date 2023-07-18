Sponsored: Continuing to live a life that brings you joy—Finding relief for arthritis

It often starts with an ache in the hand or a stiffness in the knee… But while the initial symptoms of arthritis may be subtle, it can eventually have a dramatic effect on your health and your quality of life.
Arthritis is the nation’s leading cause of disability, according to the Arthritis Foundation. Nearly 60 million American adults are affected by it.
“When we are talking about arthritis it is important to note that there are different types of arthritis,” explains James Mabry, PA-C, physician assistant with Dignity Health Medical Group — Sierra Nevada Orthopedics. “The most common form of arthritis is osteoarthritis but there are other types such as gouty arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and others.”
Osteoarthritis is by far the most common type of arthritis.
“Osteoarthritis most commonly affects the hands, hips, knees, feet, and spine,” Mabry says. “In our clinic here in Grass Valley, I most commonly see knee, hip, and shoulder osteoarthritis.”
Mabry says the primary symptom of osteoarthritis is joint pain and stiffness. Symptoms may range from mild to severe and although symptoms may progress and get worse over time, they may also come and go.
People of all ages, races and sexes live with arthritis, although it is most common among women. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not a disease of aging, although some types of arthritis are more likely to occur in older people than younger people.
“There have been studies that have shown some risk factors for osteoarthritis,” Mabry explains. “Those risk factors include being older than 50 years old, being of the female gender, family history, prior joint injury, obesity, and occupations which require repetitive movements and/or heavy manual labor.”
Severe osteoarthritis can cause chronic pain and eventually it may cause permanent joint changes, including visible changes like knobby finger joints.
Talking to your doctor about your symptoms is the first step toward relief.
“My recommendation would be to have further work-up for evaluation if you have pain that becomes more constant,” Mabry says. “You should also talk to your doctor if you find that the pain is limiting your normal activities of daily living or if it is interfering with those activities that bring you joy.”
Fortunately, there are a variety of treatment options available, including some non-invasive treatments.
“This could include things like developing a walking program, as studies have shown that people with osteoarthritis who exercise regularly have decreased pain scores,” Mabry says. “This could also include physical therapy and/or braces such as unloader braces for knee arthritis or orthotics for foot arthritis. It could even be as simple as picking up a pair of trekking poles from your nearby outdoor store to help take some of the load off of your hips and knees when hiking.”
For patients who may be overweight, weight loss is recommended. Studies have shown that a loss of 10% of body weight decreases pain scores by 50%.
Over-the-counter medications such as Tylenol and anti-inflammatories can also help to relive pain, as can topical medications like anti-inflammatories creams.
Some people also find relief with injections such as steroid injections and hyaluronic acid injections, which Mabry and the Dignity Health Medical Group — Sierra Nevada Orthopedics team offer at their Grass Valley office.
Surgical treatments are also available, including arthroscopy in which cartilage is grafted for chondroplasty (a surgery in which the damaged cartilage is repaired and reshaped).
“Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive technique where we make small portals, less than a centimeter in size, to be able to do the grafting or chondroplasty,” Mabry explains. “If you have more advanced arthritis, your orthopedic surgeon may recommend either a partial joint replacement or a full joint replacement. My attending surgeon Dr. Todd Christensen is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with over 30 years of experience. He has a special clinical interest in total joint replacements of hips, knees, and shoulders.”
Mabry has seen firsthand the impact treatment can have on someone whose life has been affected by arthritis.
“My father has osteoarthritis in his knees, which developed in his early 60s,” he says. “He was able to postpone his need for total joint replacement by using off-loader braces and trekking poles. By using these non-surgical treatments, he was able to continue hiking and exercising at a higher level which is one of the things that brings him joy. He will be getting his first of two knee replacements this year and he is now in his early 70s.”
Mabry encourages anyone affected by arthritis pain to be proactive in seeking relief.
“My advice for people newly diagnosed with arthritis is to meet with your medical provider and develop a plan early,” he says. “Having a plan will help decrease the amount of time that you are not able to do the things that bring you joy.”