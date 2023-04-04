Sponsored: Community members honored for commitment to health care

Every spring, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation honors the individuals and businesses who have demonstrated an inspiring commitment to the health and well-being of our community through their support of the Hospital Foundation and Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
This year, after several years of hiatus due to the pandemic, the SNMH Foundation is proud to recognize the 2023 honorees at their annual Awards Recognition Ceremony.
Volunteer Group of the Year
SNMH Foundation Volunteer Steering Committee
The Volunteer Group of the Year Award recognizes the efforts of a business entity that provides valuable support to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation by providing financial and in-kind support through volunteerism. This business has helped the Hospital Foundation achieve its goals and mission.
This year we are proud to honor the SNMH Foundation Volunteer Outreach Steering Committee. This team supports the organization at all events, providing strategy and organization for the volunteer program, and represents SNMH Foundation in the community at community outreach events.
Volunteer of the Year
Lizabeth Meyers
The Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes the efforts of a western Nevada County resident who volunteers for Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. Through time and service, the individual has helped the Hospital Foundation meet its goals.
Liz Meyers has been a volunteer since 2015 and comes into the office once a week to support the team. She also helps at community events and has been a dedicated part of the Hospital Foundation family. Liz has provided more than 1,000 hours of volunteer service to SNMH Foundation.
Businesses of the Year
Autometrix and South Fork Vodka
The Business of the Year Award recognizes the efforts of a business entity that provides valuable support to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation by providing financial and in-kind support through volunteerism. These businesses have helped the Hospital Foundation achieve its goals and mission.
This year two outstanding businesses will be recognized as Business of the Year for their efforts to support the community during the pandemic: Autometrix and South Fork Vodka. Autometrix made face shields for hospital employees when personal protection equipment was running drastically low. South Fork Vodka supplied the hospital and community with hand sanitizer.
Both companies selflessly did what they could to keep our community safe during a time when supplies needed to ensure our health and safety were often hard to come by.
Humanitarians of the Year
Drs. Mark and Melisa Agness
The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors created the Glaister A. Dawkins Humanitarian Award in 2002 to recognize western Nevada County residents that have made humanitarian contributions at a global level while serving people in countries all over the world.
Melisa retired as a radiologist after working at Insight Imaging for more than ten years. Much of her career has been spent specializing in mammography and education, with a focus on women’s health. She served her first medical mission in Ethiopia through Samaritan’s Purse and then joined the Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Assistance Response Team approximately two and a half years ago. She has also served in Wisconsin, working with Afghan refugees, and in the Ukraine in the last year.
Mark practiced for seventeen years as an Emergency Room Physician at Rideout Hospital in Marysville and retired two years ago to pursue medical missions. He has served in Nairobi, Bulgaria, Mexico, and Ethiopia. He joined the Disaster Response Assistance Team of Samaritan’s Purse four years ago and has served in Italy, Honduras, Sudan, and Southern California. He has deployed three times to the Ukraine and most recently served in Turkey.
Curtis Grimes Perpetual Leadership Award
Monty East
The Curtis Grimes Perpetual Award is presented annually to a volunteer who has demonstrated the outstanding leadership that Curtis Grimes exemplified. Nearly two decades ago Curtis Grimes was instrumental in creating Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. Through his efforts the Foundation is able to provide necessary financial backing to support the quality care SNMH provides the community.
This year’s Curtis Grimes Award honoree is Monty East, who joined the Hospital Board in October of 2015 and also served on the Hospital Foundation board. Monty is an active member of the Philanthropy Committee providing strategy and raising funds for key projects and initiatives over the year. His leadership has been vital to the many successes the Hospital Foundation has achieved in recent years.
Please join SNMH Foundation in thanking these honorees who have done so much to support the health and wellness of our community.
SNMH Foundation Awards Recognition Ceremony
This year’s SNMH Foundation Awards Recognition Reception will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at Gold Miners Inn located at 121 Bank Street in Grass Valley.
It is free to attend and will feature hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. RSVP is required by Monday, April 10. To RSVP, call 530-477-9700 or email rebecca.miller902@dignityhealth.org and include your name and the names of your guests.