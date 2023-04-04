Sponsored: Community members honored for commitment to health care

Every spring, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation honors the individuals and businesses who have demonstrated an inspiring commitment to the health and well-being of our community through their support of the Hospital Foundation and Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. 

This year, after several years of hiatus due to the pandemic, the SNMH Foundation is proud to recognize the 2023 honorees at their annual Awards Recognition Ceremony. 

