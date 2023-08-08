Sponsored: Community crisis with a community solution—Working to prevent overdose deaths

Fentanyl-related accidental overdose is now the leading cause of death for Americans adults aged 18-45. The Know Overdose Nevada County campaign includes close to 30 organizations working together to prevent overdose deaths in our community and to let those affected by drug use know that support is available.

Understanding the severity of our nation’s drug crisis can be challenging, but one sobering statistic makes the need for urgent action very clear: The leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45 is fentanyl-related overdose.

Nevada County residents are experiencing this crisis firsthand. Fentanyl first entered the Nevada County drug supply in March 2020 and very quickly resulted in a dramatic increase in accidental overdose deaths. In 2019, the county had 18 total accidental overdose deaths and none involved fentanyl. Just one year later, in 2020, that number grew to 37 accidental overdose deaths with 19 involving fentanyl. The numbers have continued to climb.

