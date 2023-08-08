Sponsored: Community crisis with a community solution—Working to prevent overdose deaths

Understanding the severity of our nation’s drug crisis can be challenging, but one sobering statistic makes the need for urgent action very clear: The leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45 is fentanyl-related overdose.
Nevada County residents are experiencing this crisis firsthand. Fentanyl first entered the Nevada County drug supply in March 2020 and very quickly resulted in a dramatic increase in accidental overdose deaths. In 2019, the county had 18 total accidental overdose deaths and none involved fentanyl. Just one year later, in 2020, that number grew to 37 accidental overdose deaths with 19 involving fentanyl. The numbers have continued to climb.
If you aren’t familiar with fentanyl, it is a strong synthetic opioid — 50-100 times as strong as morphine. While some people do use fentanyl intentionally because of its potency, many others don’t realize they are using it because it is laced in other drugs, including counterfeit pills, cocaine, meth and party drugs like MDMA/ecstasy.
Now, a new campaign is mobilizing local agencies and organizations to help address the problem.
Know Overdose Nevada County hopes to increase knowledge and awareness about drug overdose risks and harm reduction strategies, with the goal of preventing overdoses and deaths. The campaign launched in April and is the result of three years of collaborative efforts to prevent overdose deaths in the county.
There are now close to 30 official supporters of the campaign, including community-based organizations, schools, health care providers, and businesses.
“Situations like this take all of us working for the common good,” says Brian Stoltey, Mission Director, Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. “For our hospital, that includes joining over 300 hospitals in our state in providing Substance Use Navigators; helping to distribute lifesaving Narcan to as many people as possible; and offering bridge prescriptions for suboxone (used to treat withdrawal symptoms and dependence), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
One of the primary objectives of Know Overdose Nevada County is to increase access to naloxone/Narcan (the opioid overdose reversal drug), fentanyl test strips and other harm reduction strategies.
“We know that access to naloxone/Narcan saves lives, so we are trying to create as few barriers to access as possible,” explains Toby Guevin, Program Manager, Health and Wellness Division, Nevada County Public Health Department.
Yuba Harm Reduction Collective, Public Health in Western Nevada County and The Speedy Foundation in eastern Nevada County all provide mobile distribution of supplies and resources. Chapa-De Indian Health provides free naloxone/Narcan, as does Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (through their emergency department).
“Tools like Narcan and fentanyl test strips save lives,” says Dr. Alinea Stevens, Medical Director at Chapa-De Indian Health. “Treatment options are also available at Chapa-De and other local community providers.”
Know Overdose is a countywide effort, with efforts on the western and eastern sides of the county. “We are excited to be part of a countywide collaboration like Know Overdose to expand harm reduction services in eastern Nevada County and link people to life-saving care so that we can get ahead of this constantly evolving epidemic,” said Shannon Decker, Executive Director of The Speedy Foundation, a Truckee-based non-profit that provides free naloxone/Narcan and fentanyl test strips as well as opioid overdose prevention trainings to organizations and businesses in the Tahoe region.
Education and information about different overdose prevention best practices and harm reduction strategies are also available through Know Overdose. The goal is to meet people where they are at, whether that is providing information about medication-assisted treatment options for someone who is interested in treatment or sharing a resource.
The campaign and its messaging is intentional in being non-stigmatizing and non-judgmental.
“We know that stigma keeps people isolated and from reaching out for help and that isolation increases overdose risk,” explains Jen Rhi Winders, a founding member of the Yuba Harm Reduction Collective, a nonprofit peer-led organization serving people who use drugs in Nevada County through a peer-to-peer warmline, mobile services and support, syringe services and connections to low-barrier medication-assisted treatment. “That is one reason YHRC takes an approach of peer-led mutual aid, and one that seeks to dismantle systems of oppression and stigma through all of our efforts. Breaking down stigma has also been a core value of Know Overdose and something we feel is essential in this work.”
The organizations involved in Know Overdose hope the community will understand that fentanyl is now a part of the drug supply and the overdose crisis will continue for the foreseeable future. They believe it will take everyone in the community coming together to prevent overdoses and deaths.
KnowOverdoseNC.com: Information on where and how to get free naloxone/Narcan and other harm reduction supplies, as well as overdose prevention best practices, harm reduction strategies and local resources, such as support groups and treatment options.
Never Use Alone Hotline (800-484-3731): A free hotline available to keep people who use drugs safer by preventing them from using drugs alone. Solitary drug use increases risk of overdose.