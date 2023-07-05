Sponsored: Choose lakes, not rivers — Wild winter makes river water too dangerous

More than 700,000 people visit the South Yuba River annually, but this year officials are urging people interested in water sports like kayaking to visit the region’s lakes instead, in order to avoid the extreme flow and frigid temperatures of the river.

