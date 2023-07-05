Sponsored: Choose lakes, not rivers — Wild winter makes river water too dangerous

If your summer plans will take you to one of our many local waterways, you’re not alone. More than 700,000 people visit the South Yuba River annually.
But this year, officials are asking people to avoid going in the river at all. Our wild winter weather has left our region’s rivers unusually dangerous this year.
“The river levels have been and will be higher this year than in recent history,” says Patrick J Sullivan, Division Chief Operations, Nevada County Consolidated Fire District. “The flows fluctuate throughout the day due to snow melt and releases from lakes Spalding and Bowman. The currents fluctuate without warning, which changes the characteristics of the river.”
The melting snow and lake releases mean the South Yuba River is not only incredibly cold, but also incredibly powerful right now.
“One cubic foot of water weighs 64 pounds,” explains Craig Griesbach, Director of Emergency Services, Nevada County Office of Emergency Services. “We are currently seeing approximately 5,000 cubic feet of water and force in the South Yuba River every second, compared to average yearly highs of about 2,000 to 3,000 feet — which is still considered dangerously high.”
Given the extremely powerful waterflow and freezing temperatures, Griesbach urges those looking for fun on the water right now to consider visiting a lake, rather than the river.
“The river may look beautiful but now is not the time to get into the water,” he says. “A split second is all it takes to be overpowered by the water and rushed downstream. This not only risks the lives of people recreating, but it also risks the lives of our first responders that come to your rescue.”
Sullivan says many of the calls his crews respond to are because people overestimate their swimming abilities and underestimate the danger of the river.
“There is narrow margin of error at the river between being safe and being a victim,” he says. “We witnessed that two weeks ago with a person getting into the water and being washed down through the rapids at the Highway 49 bridge, narrowly escaping a tragedy.”
Griesbach is hoping that the hundreds of thousands of people who usually visit the river will instead head to our region’s lakes this year.
“Don’t recreate near or in the water of our rivers until the temperatures go up, the flows go down and authorities have deemed it safe to do so,” he says. “We encourage visitors and river-goers to go to one of our many lakes to swim, paddle board, kayak, etc. until river water flows decrease and water temperatures rise. Be sure to wear a life jacket and have them on hand when recreating at our lakes, practice safe boating, and always have someone with you while on the water.”
In addition to ensuring everyone in or near the water is wearing a life jacket, there are other precautions you should take near any waterway.
“Water is imperative to have,” Sullivan says. “Many visitors don’t realize how hot the canyon can be and do not carry enough drinking water on their trip. Also, be aware of the river hazards and stay away from them. Bring water and appropriate clothing, food and first aid.”
Alcohol is also a chronic issue on the area’s waterways, which Sullivan says, when combined with the river’s conditions, can increase the risk of accidents exponentially.
He also reminds everyone that fire pits and barbeques are prohibited along the river.
“We are in a very high fire area and fires near the water are always a threat,” he explains.
As the summer recreation season kicks into high gear, Griesbach urges everyone to admire the beauty of our waterways but also respect the risk they present.
“Our waterways are gorgeous but are unforgiving and can quickly turn deadly during high snowfall years like this one.”