Sponsored: Changing screening guidelines lead to early diagnosis and renewed hope

Lung cancer claims more lives every year than any other cancer. The best tool in the fight against lung cancer is early detection and screening and now more people are eligible for screening than ever before.

“Screening finds cancer at earlier stages,” explains Clayton Hess, MD, Radiation Oncologist with Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. “Diagnosis at an earlier stage leads to a higher chance of cure.”

