Sponsored: Changing screening guidelines lead to early diagnosis and renewed hope

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the US, claiming more lives every year than any other type of cancer. For years we have known that early detection is key to fighting lung cancer. Now, experts are reminding everyone that screening is available to more people than ever before.
“Screening finds cancer at earlier stages,” explains Clayton Hess, MD, Radiation Oncologist with Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. “Diagnosis at an earlier stage leads to a higher chance of cure.”
The gold standard for lung cancer screening is a low-dose CT, which is a special kind of X-ray that takes multiple pictures as you lie on a table. A computer then combines these images into a detailed picture of your lungs.
According to the American Lung Association, a study on early detection of lung cancer found that the low-dose cancer screening test can reduce mortality for those at high risk.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPTF) is the independent panel that develops recommendations for preventive care in the US. In 2021, the USPTF changed the screening guidelines for lung cancer.
“If you are 50 years old or older and have smoked one pack of cigarettes for 20 years or more, you should call your doctor for a CT scan of your chest once yearly — essentially for the rest of your life,” Dr. Hess explains.
The power of screening is clear to Dr. Hess.
“Screening reduces deaths from lung cancer,” he says.
Dr. Hess says that in his experience here in Nevada County, the number of people being diagnosed with and treated for lung cancer hasn’t changed much in recent years. However, he says he is seeing a change in how far progressed lung cancer is when treatment begins.
“What is encouraging is that I am seeing a higher distribution of early stage compared to advanced stage cancer,” Dr. Hess says. “I hope that's because folks are getting enough medical care or screening that we find the cancers while they are still small.”
Dr. Hess says that the larger the cancer has grown, the more likely it will cause symptoms. Common symptoms include shortness of breath and cough. In particular, coughing up is blood concerning and should lead to immediate medical attention.
Factors that can increase lung cancer risk include having a family history of lung cancer and being exposed to chronic air pollution, talcum powder, and arsenic (in drinking water), according to the American Cancer Society.
Of course, the strongest risk factor by far is smoking – including cigarette smoking, smoking marijuana, and using e-cigarettes.
Dr. Hess says that in addition to finding disease early if it is present, screening can provide peace of mind when it’s not.
“I'd like smokers and former smokers to rest assured — and that assurance can come by checking for lung cancer once a year,” he says. “The peace of mind patients feel when I review scans with them and tell them I found nothing — it’s a great feeling.”
Getting a lung cancer screening is as easy as making one phone call to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Community Cancer Center: 530.274.6600.
You can also learn more about lung cancer screening and take a quiz to determine your risk and screening eligibility at SavedByTheScan.com, an American Lung Association website.
Support Screening Efforts in Our Community
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation is raising funds to help pilot a new lung cancer screening program this year. The Foundation’s goal is to raise $5,000 to pilot thirty screenings for those who are uninsured or underinsured and at highest risk for lung cancer.
Donations to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Center Fund will support the lung cancer screening project. Donations can be made to SNMH Foundation and mailed to PO Box 1810, Grass Valley, CA 95945 or online at SupportSierraNevada.org/donate.
The Cancer Center Fund also provides funding for free support groups such as the harp music program, art for healing, grief support, nutritional therapy, mental health support, and traditional support groups to name a few. For a list of local Cancer support groups please go online to www.supportsierranevada.org/cancersupportgroups.