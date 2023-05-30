Sponsored: Be Present for Yourself—Make Stress Reduction a Priority

Many Americans report an increase in their stress levels in recent years. Exercise reduces stress hormones and helps the brain release endorphins and can be a great stress reliever.

If you have found yourself feeling anxious, worried or stressed at some point in the past year, you are not alone. In fact, data from the American Institute of Stress found that 73 percent of people experience stress that negatively affects their mental health and 77 percent say their stress levels affect their physical health.

Unfortunately, half of Americans polled say their stress levels are currently getting worse rather than better.

