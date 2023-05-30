Sponsored: Be Present for Yourself—Make Stress Reduction a Priority

If you have found yourself feeling anxious, worried or stressed at some point in the past year, you are not alone. In fact, data from the American Institute of Stress found that 73 percent of people experience stress that negatively affects their mental health and 77 percent say their stress levels affect their physical health.
Unfortunately, half of Americans polled say their stress levels are currently getting worse rather than better.
Kristin Aguilar, AMFT, a therapist with Pacific Counseling and Trauma Center, believes the increase in stress can be traced to the fear, isolation and insecurity experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic triggered layers of trauma; fear of death or health decline, financial insecurity, isolation, fear of those in power,” she explains. “Prolonged exposure to new stressors compounded by existing stressors has led to higher levels of dysregulation.”
Aguilar says the most common issues she sees are family dysfunction, issues related to boundary setting, and an overall sense of exhaustion.
“Often parents feel guilty and shy away from setting boundaries with children or are just ‘too tired,’” she says. “Boundaries provide a sense of safety for children and allow them to develop self-control and self-esteem. When a family is dysregulated and dysfunctional or ‘stressed out,’ we see children with emotional and behavioral issues, which in turn causes stress on the family. Family therapy with a skilled therapist can change the dynamics and reduce stress at home.”
And stress can do more than just cause mental and emotional issues; it can also affect your physical health.
“Stress in the body can manifest in many ways,” Aguilar says. “You may experience tight muscles in the neck, shoulders and jawline; difficulty sleeping; irritable bowel syndrome; weight gain or loss; hair loss; low motivation; shortness of breath; high blood pressure; faster heartbeat; loss of sexual interest and/or function; and exhaustion.”
Fortunately, there are steps we can all take to reduce the effects of stress in our lives. And Aguilar, who is an exercise instructor at Sweat Nevada County in addition to being a therapist, believes moving our bodies is a good place to start.
“Exercise reduces stress hormones and helps the brain release endorphins,” she explains. “I often hear reasons why my clients don’t have time to exercise, so I advise them to start small. Most people have 15-20 minutes to walk briskly at some point in the day. For stress reduction to be successful, it needs to be a priority.”
Other great ways to reduce stress are to spend time outside, reach out for social support, mediate or journal, walk or get into the water, play with a puppy or a baby, and avoid overbooking your schedule.
Aguilar also recommends trying what is known as four-square breathing, which involves exhaling to a count of four, holding your lungs empty for a four-count, inhaling at the same pace, and holding air in your lungs for a count of four before exhaling and beginning the pattern again.
“More and more I find that an antidote to stress can be self-compassion,” Aguilar says. “We put so much pressure on ourselves to do and achieve, and we beat ourselves up when we aren’t living up to an impossible standard. When you feel the ‘whoosh’ of stress, stop and breathe and then let in some self-compassion. The brain wants to bring awareness to the stress and make it bigger than it is. Slow down, let your brain and body know that you are okay.”
And if your stress continues affecting your day-to-day life, Aguilar encourages you to seek help.
“Prolonged stress can take years off your life and reduce the quality of life,” she says. “It is never too late to regulate. If you feel like stress is impacting your quality of life, find a therapist to help. Your stress affects the people in your life. It is hard to be present for anyone when you aren’t present to yourself.”
Kristin Aguilar specializes in brainspotting, which is a somatic therapeutic intervention targeting stored trauma. Somatic releases target the area of the brain respinsbilble for regulating the nervous system and focus on finding the harmony of mind, body and spirit.