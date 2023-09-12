Sponsored: Abuse of nitrous oxide sends more people to hospital

Local health care providers are seeing a disturbing new trend in our community: an increase in the use of nitrous oxide as a recreational drug.
Also known as N2O or “laughing gas,” nitrous oxide has been used as a mild anesthetic during dental procedures for more than 100 years. When used appropriately in a medical setting, nitrous is considered safe with little to no side effects.
However, in recent years, abuse of nitrous has become a problem. In 2018, the Journal of Neurology said nitrous oxide abuse was rapidly rising in the United States. In 2019, Global Drug Survey identified it as the 10th most popular drug worldwide. In 2020, a report from the British government found that it was second only to cannabis in use among young adults in Great Britain.
Currently in the United States, misuse of inhalants like nitrous is common; approximately 11 percent of high school students reporting having used inhalants.
And now, health care providers in Nevada County say nitrous use is sending more and more people to the hospital.
“We have seen a significant increase in the number of patients admitted to our hospital with complications from chronic nitrous oxide abuse, especially in the past few months,” says Nathan Claydon, MD, Chief of Hospital Medicine at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. “Recreational nitrous oxide consumption appears to be increasing in our community for a variety of reasons.”
Nitrous oxide is a colorless, tasteless gas. While it has many uses, it is most commonly used as a medical anesthetic as well as in some car engines to increase power.
When abused, it is most commonly found in a “whippet” — a small, steel, pressurized canister containing the gas which is used in pressurized whipped cream dispensers.
“Nitrous oxide is an inhalational anesthetic agent that is highly lipid soluble and rapidly absorbed across the pulmonary bed into the bloodstream and distributed throughout the body,” Dr. Claydon explains. “Because neurons have a high lipid content, they are susceptible to damage by nitrous oxide and can lead to neurologic disturbances.”
Dr. Claydon says that while nitrous might have a reputation for being a benign substance that can generate a ‘high,’ the reality is that using it can lead to serious health problems.
“Nitrous oxide inhalation can lead to serious short- and long-term medical complications, including paralysis and even death,” Dr. Claydon explains. “According to the Clinical Toxicology Journal, there were 257 deaths [related to nitrous oxide abuse] reported between 2001 and 2021.”
Neurological side effects include disorientation, headache, hallucinations, agitation, slurred speech, ataxia and seizures. In addition, cardiovascular side effects have also been connected to nitrous abuse, including arrhythmias, myocarditis, myocardial infarction and pulmonary embolism.
While the majority of nitrous oxide abuse is intermittent and recreational in nature, over time it can become very addictive, leading to an increasing consumption. Dr. Claydon says that vast consumption can cause severe B12 deficiency and neuron damage, both of which can lead to gradual paralysis.
According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, because intoxication lasts only a few minutes, users of inhalants like nitrous often try to prolong the high by continuing to inhale repeatedly over the course of several hours, which is very dangerous. With successive inhalations, users may suffer loss of consciousness and/or death.
“Longer term effects are also worrisome and can include neurocognitive impairment, peripheral neuropathy, and difficulty walking or standing,” Dr. Claydon says.
If you or someone you love is abusing nitrous, talk to your doctor about the effect it may be having on your health. And if you suspect poisoning due to nitrous oxide or any other substance, call the regional poison control center at 1-800-222-1222, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
For emergency care, Dr. Claydon reminds the community that the SNMH Emergency Department is always available.