Sponsored: Abuse of nitrous oxide sends more people to hospital

Cannisters like these are known as whippets — small, steel, pressurized canisters containing nitrous oxide which are used in pressurized whipped cream dispensers. Unfortunately, whippets can also be used by those abusing nitrous oxide as a recreational drug.

Local health care providers are seeing a disturbing new trend in our community: an increase in the use of nitrous oxide as a recreational drug.

Also known as N2O or “laughing gas,” nitrous oxide has been used as a mild anesthetic during dental procedures for more than 100 years. When used appropriately in a medical setting, nitrous is considered safe with little to no side effects.

Comments disabled.