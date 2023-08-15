Sponsored: A simple test to help you breathe easier

Asthma is just one of the diseases that can be diagnosed using pulmonary function testing. PFTs are non-invasive and easy tests that can be used in the diagnosis of a variety of diseases and conditions, including allergies, asthma, COPD, and pulmonary fibrosis.

Anyone who has ever struggled to catch their breath, whether due to asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), or other illness or injury, can tell you — the fear of not knowing what is wrong can be frightening.

Fortunately, there are noninvasive tests available, right here in our community, that can help you and your care team determine the cause of your breathing problems and get you started on the path toward treatment.

