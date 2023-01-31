Smart Start: Hospital Honored for Breastfeeding Success

Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital was recently recognized for having one of the highest breastfeeding rates in the state. Breastfeeding has been shown to provide a variety of health benefits for both moms and babies.

The Family Birth Center at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has received many honors over the years, but for manager Dawn Schultz, BSN, one accolade is particularly meaningful.

“We were recently recognized by the California Breastfeeding Coalition for being among just a few hospitals across the state with a consistently high breastfeeding rate,” she says. “I’m really proud of that.”

