Smart Start: Hospital Honored for Breastfeeding Success

The Family Birth Center at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has received many honors over the years, but for manager Dawn Schultz, BSN, one accolade is particularly meaningful.
“We were recently recognized by the California Breastfeeding Coalition for being among just a few hospitals across the state with a consistently high breastfeeding rate,” she says. “I’m really proud of that.”
In fact, in 2022 SNMH’s breastfeeding rate was 87.7% — meaning nearly nine out of ten new moms at SNMH were exclusively breastfeeding their baby when they left the hospital. The state average is 70%.
SNMH is one of just 15 hospitals across the state with a breastfeeding rate over 85%.
Schultz says this statistic is important to her and her team because it is what is best for their patients — not just the baby, but mom, too.
“There are significant long-term health benefits for both mom and baby,” she explains. “It’s not just that breastfeeding is a cheaper or easier source of food — it’s that there are long-term health benefits and it’s what our bodies are designed to do.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics is among the many health organizations that endorse breastfeeding as the best way to nourish babies. The AAP recommends babies are exclusively breastfed for the first six months and that breastfeeding continues at least until the first birthday. The World Health Organization goes a step further and recommends breastfeeding until the age of two.
According to the AAP, breastfed babies have a lower incidence of infections — both in the ears and in the gastrointestinal system – as well as a reduced risk for childhood obesity, type 1 and 2 diabetes, leukemia and SIDS.
For mothers, the benefits are no less significant. Moms who breastfeed have a decreased risk of pre-menopausal breast cancer and ovarian cancer as well as a decreased risk for type 2 diabetes.
Breastmilk contains the perfect mix of proteins, carbohydrates, fat, vitamins and minerals, as well as disease-fighting components that can help to protect babies from illness and disease, both now and later in life.
And because breastmilk is uniquely produced by each mother, the combination of nutrients is biologically customized to that mother’s child and his or her needs.
However, most new moms will tell you — breastfeeding is rarely easy, especially in the beginning.
“It can be challenging, for sure,” Schultz says. “That’s why we are so focused on educating and supporting our new moms.”
While the SNMH Family Birth Center team does include lactation consultants, Schultz points out that all of her nurses have undergone special training so that everyone on every shift is capable of helping a new mom get the hang of what can be a tricky skill to learn.
“We educate and train every nurse in our department,” she explains. “They are all comfortable and confident that they can help a mom address whatever challenges she and her baby may face.”
Schultz says those challenges may include difficulty with the baby’s latch, finding the best hold for mom and baby, or simply understanding how little food the baby needs those first few days.
“When they are born, a baby’s stomach is the size of a walnut,” Schultz says. “They actually need very little milk at each feeding those first few days. That’s why moms produce so little at first. It’s all about learning your baby’s cues. They will tell you what they need!”
Schultz says it is not unusual for a Family Birth Center nurse to spend anywhere from a half hour to three hours at the bedside, helping mom and baby get comfortable feeding.
“My favorite thing is to hear and see the different tips and tricks that each nurse shares,” Schultz says. “That’s why we feel it is so important for everyone on staff to be trained to help with breastfeeding – you don’t know when a mom will need a little support!”
Schultz says that support for breastfeeding extends into the community and that makes a big difference, too.
“I’ve had managers at other hospitals ask me what the secret to our success is and while I give our team much of the credit, I also credit our community,” she says. “We are very fortunate that our community has a very high belief in breastfeeding. We are truly just giving our patients what they are asking for — the tools and resources to help them breastfeed successfully.”