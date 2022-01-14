Savannah Hanson: Unity beyond the split mind

Together we are becoming aware of what “Thy will be done” means. When you chose only love, what you did was to claim the power of your will in union with divine will. That way you remained in unity. Ultimately, union means the union of wills.

You have reached the point of becoming more aware of what it means to be one mind, one holy being. You and I are one, just as God and you are one. Thus the voice you are hearing here is your own voice, and the voice of everyone who speaks in love. “Choose Only Love,” Book VI.

Moving beyond the split mind is no small thing. Yet when we know ourselves as source, all our troubles fall away, and peace ultimately becomes our continuous embodied state. This shift out of the split mind, out of separation, is the name of the game on planet earth right now. My deepest desire is to live as love and encourage others in this unfolding mystery.

As we close out 2021 and enter the tumultuous waters of 2022, the five senses may wish to pull us into fear, as seemingly there is such radical evidence to support that choice. Moving beyond the five senses to be informed by the quantum field to me is the answer. In the field, we have access to all Intelligence of the universe. We no longer see ourselves as alone and afraid. Here we experience the joy and peace that passes understanding knowing, we are one with literally the same awareness that runs the entire universe. From this place, everything is possible and miracles unfold. From this place it is absolutely clear the only choice is love.

I recently had a friend comment on how I sometimes put the human at arm’s length, separating the “I am” from the human. She mentioned the duality of this. I was reflecting on this just as I woke up and realized it would serve me to put what is arising for me into words.





It was the winter solstice of last year when I was guided to lay naked on the rocks on this property. Believe me, I protested, not least because it was cold. Yet the instructions were very clear, so I did it. Thus began a much deeper integration of the human through a continuous, since then, process of grounding.

In fall 2019 I met a man who told me repeatedly, you are not Savannah. For the first part of my life I saw myself as a person named Savannah. That was who I was. Yet a process of awakening showed me I was much more than that. Thus when this man told me I was not Savannah, hurray! Let me completely leave that messy human behind, how freeing!

This man was very instrumental in supporting me in claiming my divinity, knowing beyond thought that I was truly Christ consciousness. He was fabulous in his support of that aspect of my being. I played with that for about half a year. Fortunately for me, this man was very black and white. He refused any association with the human until for me it became absurd and I finally recognized how cruel it was to negate the human. So I said goodbye to all of that.

OK, so I am human and source. How to reconcile that? I kept favoring the divine and was deep in spiritual ego, cruelly at times still suggesting people negate their experience and simply keep their attention on the benefits of knowing the truth of their identity. I see many “A Course In Miracles” students do this. As Ken Wapnick said, “Don’t go to a Course student if you are sick or need to go to the hospital. They’ll give you a lecture and no compassion on the way there as you lay bleeding.”

Back to my friend’s question. Why do I write and speak in this fashion dividing the two? I do so because that has been my experience. Internally, there is me (Savannah) and my soul/source. I can viscerally feel an inner distance. Yet for that one day there was no distance. So then I could write/ speak as my friend suggested, to only speak of them as one. For me, if I do that before it is my embodied experience, I try to be the ideal self, ahead of where I actually am in the time/ space continuum. I know organically this awareness is evolving rapidly. I suspect one day soon I will be able to say truthfully, I am one. Until then, I find it useful to speak from my current level of awareness. What a ride! So scrumptious to see all of this unfold so rapidly. This is a process we all will ultimately pass through.

