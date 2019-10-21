Savannah Hanson to offer online group ‘Wild Hearts: Co-creating the Joy of Being’

Hanson to offer online group

Savannah Hanson, MFT, Union Health Columnist will be offering an online group called “Wild Hearts: Co-creating the Joy of Being.”

“This group is designed for those ready to bridge the gap from a world of suffering caught in egoic density to the freedom of accessing the spacious Presence of the Truth of our own nature,” Hanson said. “The class will explore tools to allow the density of the old to simply pass through us so that we can claim our inheritance which is the joy of being,” Hanson continued.

Joining resources and talents, members of the group will each contribute their own unique gifts amplifying the whole heartedness available as never before. “We will come together in community to begin to co-create thus time of miracles that so far surpass anything we have previously known,” Hanson said. The ongoing group is based in the teaching of “A Course of Love” and begins Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. For questions or to register, please contact Savannah Hanson at either RisingasLove@gmail.com or 530-575-5052. Web site: RisingasLove.Love Here is a radio interview on KVMR Oct. 14 discussing her upcoming group and how to navigate these intense times: https://vocaroo.com/i/s1uLQaOaoAWS?fbclid=IwAR1ZGQmyRVFlWZ6m21HCXarN3B_xBctRr8HanW-OlsXpc7uURT1m_yeUrWc

Source: Savannah Hanson