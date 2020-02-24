Savannah Hanson: The second coming — beyond fear and effort

I’ve heard it said we are living in bipolar times; one minute in heaven, the next in hell. Can anybody relate? Energy can shift so quickly and along with it, our mood or state of being. Many may feel cursed yet these energies are designed to do the most important task on Earth, wake us up to who we are. Every time we are triggered, it is a neon sign saying, dear one, this is exactly where you are caught in the dream of illusion, do you want to still play there? No worries if you do yet it might not feel good.

I was surprised when seemingly every member of a spiritual group I am in reported being in mild to debilitating fear. Remember, fear is “False Evidence Appearing Real.” Most of us when we feel fear get busy trying to fix the seeming problem, thus validating the reality of fear. We will redouble our efforts either in the worldly sense or we will perhaps attack it from a spiritual angle, asking for our angels to save us, Jesus to intervene with some spiritual mojo or maybe Ganesha to clobber the problem with his trunk! Point being we see the problem with the five senses and then try to fix it thus sticking ourself in e-goo.

Here is the dilemma dear friends. We are indeed the creators of our reality. So trying to fix the problem out there is like trying to get a projector loaded with a movie to play another movie. The projector (the mind) will simply play what is loaded into it; i.e conditioning, limitation, creativity, bliss, freedom or fear depending on what frequency the mind is broadcasting.

So then the next trap is to guilt trip ourselves. Man oh man, was law of attraction a guilt magnet! This was one of the biggest traps I encountered as a group facilitator some years ago. So now we know it is our fault, yikes. NOT! The trigger is there not to point out guilt, rather to simply say, if you put your hand on a hot stove, you will get burned. The trigger is there to get our attention so we can see where we are lost in ego and perhaps now choose again.

Now many at this point will really hunker down and try to get free, reading a zillion spiritual books, meditating for hours, or maybe a yoga practice despite hip surgery and so on. Now this was yours truly for many years. Have problem will bash it with some spiritual voodoo, moxie, wizardry (yes, I love my thesaurus.) So shiver me timbers when I read this in Day Five of “A Course of Love,” “Effort is only a layer of defense…While the ego is gone, effort remains, and while it remains, you will not fully realize full access to what you are given … This service is effortless for it is the way of creation.” Now I swear to you those sentences were not there the first few times I read this Day Five. My mouth literally fell open and I felt this reality tilt. After so many years of spiritual efforting, vigilance, nose to the grindstone I felt a doorway of freedom beckon with gentle hands of relaxation and peace. To take the pressure off this awakening game, ah such sweet relief!

Now while I have never heard this you can quote me. I say effort is necessary until it is not, just as spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle says suffering is necessary until it is not. He also has said “The “second coming” of Christ is a transformation of human consciousness, a shift from time to presence, from thinking to pure consciousness, not the arrival of some man or woman.” Hopefully you read the statement about effort and breathed a huge sigh of relief. Yes, it is vital we be aware and conscious of where we are placing our attention. But these new times with new frequencies of energy have opened new doorways of consciousness, making it ever more available to more people to wake up from the dream of separation and embrace Unity Now.

Previously it might have taken a lifetime of study in a monastery to access the same level of awareness I hear from many young people in everyday conversation. From posts on Facebook to conversations at Elixart, it is a New Earth. I see the evidence of the second coming everyday in so many places.

While the intensity can feel very uncomfortable, it is actually the catalyst for the greatest evolution in human consciousness.

