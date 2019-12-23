Savannah Hanson: The happy dream

“…all transformation invariably requires correction of how the mind is used to so that what the mind sees is different from the ego world… the deeper you come to understand, to know and to feel the depth of the self you have constructed in your attempts to conform to an insane world, the greater the space there is for you to be informed by Love.”

— The Way of Mastery

Beloved community, at the end of the year let us take pause and give thanks for surviving a very grueling decade where the ego pulled out all the stops to show us where we have been lost in limitation, in forgetting. For those who have been willing to dive into all the e-goo, face and feel all the pain of that almost unbearable sense of separation, that have used every trigger as an adored map pointing out what needs to be held and cherished, we are now entering the time of the happy dream.

In the happy dream, first we know who we are not and eventually we come to know who we are, which is the embodiment of Christ consciousness. The knowing opens the doors to the new earth which is like a different planet. In the new earth, people cooperate, are kind and generous, are present, have holy relationships, speak and act authentically and emotionally transparently. In other words, more or less the opposite from the world the ego has created.

Beloved community, from my heart to yours, I wish you all the love and joy that our wild hearts can possibly contain and that is an infinite amount.

The more we have been willing to face and feel the old traumas, conditioning, fear based behaviors, the more we access our innocence. It turns out that innocence is the key and releasing the weight of guilt, most of which is unconscious, is the way we access the new freedom codes, Eden codes that are creating this new paradise.

The big challenge is how to let this unfold without either resisting the process or getting lost in the guilt and pressure of feeling we are not doing it right, it is our fault, we just don’t get it. From where this one sits now, it is easy to see all would have unfold with grace had she simply been able to let go of resistance. Few will make the leap that effortlessly currently, yet in the future I see a time where the separation will no longer plague this planet or this species.

This one has been extremely humbled this year. I have had to face all but one of my deepest fears, of disease, doctors, insurance, medication, being alone, releasing entanglements. And the freedom on the other side, the access to spacious presence is so joyful the seeming cost is soon forgotten. My direct experience affirms what “A Course of Miracles” states, we come closest to heaven in holy relationship.

Two years ago I had one holy relationship which took me years to develop. Today I have five strong ones, a sixth developing in the now and a seventh possibility arising. Can you imagine the joy? This changes everything! To have a witness to affirm us, to validate and encourage us, to hold with us when fear or doubt creep in, to constantly remind of us of the truth. Rich beyond measure.

“Through your holy relationship, reborn and blessed in every holy instant you do not arrange, thousands will rise to Heaven with you. Can you plan for this? Or could you prepare yourself for such a function? Yet it is possible because God wills it. Nor will He change his mind about it. The means and purpose both belong to Him. You have accepted one, the other will be provided. A purpose such as this, without the means, is inconceivable. He will provide the means to anyone who share his purpose.” T-18.V.3 “A Course in Miracles”

Dear ones, this is so my direct experience. My holy relationships keep showing up miraculously and carrying me wherever I need to go. The sense of Savannah disappearing and spacious presence being all that remains is exquisite. In this space, I become a communication device that does not need to think, rather I am simply informed where to go, whom to speak to, what to say. I find myself often telling people, even strangers or people I just met, that I love them. The sense of ease, grace and authenticity is simply delicious and leads to ever increasing feelings of joy and unity, community. There is a profound feeling of finally being myself. What a way to end the year, living in the happy dream until we decide to launch ourselves in to the final game, awakening from the dream. Perhaps we will leave that till next year.

