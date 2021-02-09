Savannah Hanson: Tell-a-vision

I have been playing with the word television, breaking it down as tell-a-vision. I trust any parent can tell you that the vision the TV is offering is often not one that is very wholesome. Trying to find DVD’s for my then young daughter that seemed appropriate, not terrifying, nor celebrating violence felt like mission impossible. While I have not personally looked at TV for about 15 years and rarely looked for 25, when I do see it on at a hotel, I am shocked by how often the news creates fear.

It makes me wonder what the mass media is up to. Why is there so much emphasis on what can go wrong, on divisiveness? What vision of life is being portrayed? Do we feel inspired and uplifted or fearful and isolated?

This idea of tell a vision is asking me to be super clear what vision I am telling myself. Even spiritual teachers and astrologers seem to be hung up on telling stories about intensity and how hard it is and will continue to be. With all those negative predictions or, alternatively, what a friend calls hopium, for several weeks I also stopped watching alternative news and for several months I even severely limit spiritual or informative videos.

The collective focus seems to be on Apocalyptic visions. Or on duality, how do we fight to get what we want, fight to claim our freedom.

I am being guided ever more powerfully beyond any idea of right doing or wrong doing to the field of unity. Sometimes it seems impossible that just maintaining a higher frequency can have any significant impact on the world crisis. Yet often now I am in experiences with others who hold remarkable presence and I notice how satisfying and liberating just being in such a field of energy is.

I am part of a connection community that does something called circling. One of the principles is to stay in the present moment as much as possible without the desire to fix or change anyone, including ourselves. Rather we focus on doing our best to get another’s world. It is remarkable how this simple (not easy) practice has such powerful and often unexpected benefits. I know it has literally changed my life, brought such wholeness, joy, connection, intimacy.

For someone who has been a licensed psychotherapist for over 26 years, to witness this repeatedly is very powerful. Someone told me that as a psychotherapist, I can’t hold that I am not there to fix or change clients yet, in fact, that is exactly what I maintain. My intention is to support clients in knowing the truth of who they are, which is already whole and complete, already divine.

How to reconcile that with the fallible human? No small trick, right? Lately I have been focused on how many spiritual practices seem to want us to abandon the human in favor of this perfect celestial being. Not so fast. What are we saying there?

I hold that each of us needs to remember our inherent mastery. My friend John Mark Stroud yesterday in a Zoom meeting was calling all of us to claim that mastery, to begin in each of our unique ways to create the heaven on earth that we hold within. Each of us has a piece of the tapestry. Each of us has come with a gift. Isn’t it time to quit futzing around, smoking the “hopium” that another will save us? Some I hear are awaiting for extraterrestrial assistance, or maybe a political figure or activist. Yet each of us has come with a contribution.

Maybe our gift is as an actual story teller, an artist, a gardener, chef, teacher, performer. What is it you came to do, to be? What vision for our beloved planet do you hold? What does your heart sing to create?

This is what interests me, hearing all the beautiful visions each of us hold within. In our meeting yesterday, some of us brought forth our visions of what we wish to create. Now that is a dialogue I am interested in participating in. What is your vision for humanity?

Some of us identify with being from another place, even another galaxy. If this is you, what do you remember about the place you came from?

I have a vision of incredible peace, fairness, cooperation, consideration, community, shared resources, talents and gifts. I have a vision of laughter, joy, dancing and singing. I have a vision of clean air and water, sustainability, abundance. Let our visions guide us step by step into the positive timeline of a glorious new earth.

