Savannah Hanson: Seeing innocence, releasing blame

I got knocked out in the middle of the day recently and fell into a deep, deep sleep. When this first started happening, a year or two ago, it used to really unnerve me. I was frightened by the suddenness with which it overcame me. Now I anticipate revelations afterwards. I also slept till after eight in the morning, which is the first time that’s happened in many many months. So much was revealed. I had to write it down before I forgot.

A number of my friends are in very difficult circumstances. The combination of witnessing what is going on with them and my own life showed me even more deeply how powerfully most of us feel either unsafe or unworthy and are seeking external love. We hope that the people in our lives will provide it, yet most people remain partially or completely unconscious. Unconscious people behave unskillfully. I’ll say it again, unconscious people behave unskillfully in ways that can be quite hurtful. The unconsciousness is fueled by and grounded in trauma. When we realize people behave unskillfully because they’re traumatized, doesn’t it make it easier to forgive and see innocence?

In my own life I watched two people very close to me move into what I perceived to be either a frozen or a zombie like state. Ascension guide Amanda Lawrence said people these days with these high energies will become unhinged. What I witnessed was something of that nature.

One of the people is someone I have known for many, many decades. He was behaving in a way that was so bizarre and so unnatural that this nervous system had a bit of a response, luckily not too much. While it was hard not to take it personally, basically I did not. I just noticed I needed to move away from him even though I’d been so looking forward to meeting him. The nervous system had a reaction and I was not able to extend love to him because the priority was to extend love to myself in that unsettling circumstance. This person did this to me several times and at least twice later called to explain that he didn’t really feel like he was himself and wanted to clear things up with me. He didn’t come right out and say it, yet it was very clear from the second interactions.

Then it happened with another beloved who switched from being incredibly open, loving and sweet to literally being the next morning cold, remote and distant. The contrast was in this case quite unnerving. While I tried not to, in this case, I did take it a bit personally and I felt unloved to a small degree. Something similar happened on Christmas and I felt completely unloved for a few minutes before I caught it. While I had some degree of awareness, what is absolutely clear to me now is that they are not doing it because they don’t love me, they are doing it because they are now in a reactive state of unconscious behavior. What I used to interpret as un-love is simply unconsciousness.





While I’ve heard this over and over it’s dropped from head to heart that when we’re able to choose only love our lives are transformed. Why? Most of us were so deprived in the area of love as children that we tend to seek it externally. Even when we wake up and begin to know that the only place we can truly find it is within, as our true identity, we will still tend to seek it externally. Particularly if there’s a sense of unworthiness or not feeling safe, the pattern can continue indefinitely. The man I was with yesterday was incredibly conscious yet when his beloved acted in an extremely unskillful way, he still dropped into at least some element of blame, from my perspective. It’s perfectly understandable given how shocking the others’ behavior can be. This is why I’ve spent the last months focusing so much on letting go of blame. When we blame another they energetically receive that blame and will likely drop into a more unconscious state and are more likely to continue to behave unskillfully. Seemingly it will trigger their own unworthiness and self attack and self-hatred adding to the problem. It certainly doesn’t help.

My daughter and somebody in one of the groups I’m in were talking about trust. It’s simply unwise to trust unconscious people because they’re unpredictable. Our nervous systems react until we tame them. The circles I’ve been in over the last 18 months have begun to train me to be able to take enough dominion of my own nervous system not to react when others behave unskillfully unless they hit a trigger. If they hit a button I’m grateful because it shows me where there’s more opportunity for freedom. If they say something that doesn’t fit my experience, this body has no reaction. This to me is absolute freedom. And now that I see this so clearly my intention is even when beloveds around me go into this, what I call the trance state of separation, that I hold only innocence and extend love. I see them as limitless and powerful. I see them as a child of God. This for me is Christ consciousness and the game I enjoy playing. Wish me luck.

