Savannah Hanson: Seeing and embodying the new earth

Now more than ever, for me, it feels vital we keep our minds and hearts in line. What do I mean by that? It is easy to spiral into fear. We are presented with many negative and divisive scenarios. To remain in a place of calm peace may require dedication and commitment to being in the new, being in the “real” world. For me nothing else makes sense and I commit 100% to being “vigilant for the kingdom.”

I recently had eye surgery on both eyes. On the day of the first surgery, something became crystal clear. I saw why the body had created challenged eyes, what underlying belief had fostered that condition. I saw that despite committing to moving my attention away from duality, away from separation, away from divisiveness and fighting, I still believed it was impossible to actually see the new earth.

I believed that as an “ultra sensitive,” it was impossible to live in such density in joy, seeing the beauty of what is arising. Instead I felt bogged down in the mayhem, even though I have not looked at TV or the news since the Los Angeles 1994 earthquake. I both feel the turbulence and hear it constantly from others. I recognize mass media promotes divisiveness and separation. How to fall into that trap?

On the day after the surgery I was guided to listen to Dr. Bruce Lipton, cellular biologist and lecturer. At the end of the talk, Dr. Lipton said something that made my mouth drop open. He said he wakes up every day and SEES the new earth! Bingo! So if one can do it, so can we all.

Some months ago I had a very powerful experience of being in the feeling tone of the new earth. It was a sensorial experience of living in community in peace, with plenty for all. Everyone was loving and all could do exactly as they desired. The air and water were clean and all cooperated. Life was much more simple and calm. There was a sense of interdependence and incredible well being. There was no illness or disease. This is just a taste.





I now have a strong sense of desiring to only speak about the new earth. Fighting injustice is not where I wish to put my attention. I light up talking about all the possibilities for the new and I love exploring this topic in all my groups to discover what others’ visions are for an ideal world. I will be hosting a free group to explore this topic locally in person in October and possibly ongoing. If anyone wishes to be included, contact me.

My vision is primarily around how it feels rather than specifics. My friend Kim Snyder has a detailed vision/plan of an entire community. It is centered around permaculture villages, combined with a holistic life path with Qi gong, yoga, and meditation daily. She envisions a community where organic meals and natural healing modalities are offered. Education is through unschooling or nature based. Earthships are a key aspect for her; they only need 7 inches of rain a year for a fully sustaining and elegant home. The goal includes an Ashram, temple and Earthship cathedral, an amphitheater for live music with a music production facility and lots of entrepreneurial jobs for the local economy. This is just one person’s huge aspiration. Imagine what we could create if we all activate our wildest dreams.

What is fascinating is that my energy goes up when I explore these topics and sinks like a rocket when I get involved in any conversation based on duality or in fighting what I don’t like.

About 15 years ago I ran a group called “Open Sesame” based loosely on the law of attraction. A lot of us got burned and then burned out on this path, discovering it rarely or sporadically worked. My sense is that the energies just did not fully sustain it. I have had absolute miracles occur that I spent a long time envisioning. They were primarily just for me.

Yet my sense is now the higher frequencies bathing the planet allow us to create in new magnificent ways if we believe we can. I am being told inwardly that now is the time to dream big, to take our eyes off of any divisive narrative and place them squarely in unity, connection, justice, innovation. Yesterday I saw a Heineken ad that celebrated diversity and I was so appreciative.

It seems there are ever increasing forces that seek to divide us. The answer to me is unity. The answer is to dream big and keep our focus on what we desire to see in the world and act from that place. My experience in these high energetic frequencies is that to create for good or ill, has never been more immediate. As a favorite meme says “Stop imagining the apocalypse, start imagining heaven on earth.”

